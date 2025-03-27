Police invite tip-offs after R15m abalone bust in suburb

Report suspicious activity, authorities urge as they work to trace supply chain
Dried abalone and drying equipment worth an estimated R15 million was seized during an intelligence-driven operation in Walmer, Gqeberha on Wednesday 26 March 2025. The breakthrough by members of Walmer South African Police Service (SAPS) has been described as significant.
SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said police executed a search warrant which led to the recovery of 18 464 units of dried abalone and drying equipment hidden in a storage facility in the Gqeberha suburb.
A Chinese national was found at the premises and had been charged and arrested for contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act. The suspect was remanded in custody and would appear in court this week, Gantana said. Authorities were working to trace the supply chain and identify those involved in the smuggling syndicate.
“This successful operation underscores SAPS’s commitment to combating the illegal harvesting and trafficking of marine resources, which threatens both the economy and biodiversity. We commend the dedication of our officers and partner agencies in disrupting this criminal network. Investigations are ongoing, and we urge the public to report any suspicious activities related to abalone poaching,” said Major General Zithulele Dladla, Acting Provincial Commissioner.
Abalone poaching remains a serious concern in South Africa, with syndicates exploiting marine resources for illegal trade, often linked to international markets.
“SAPS continues to intensify efforts to curb wildlife and marine crimes through targeted operations and appeals to communities to report suspicious activities related to marine poaching,” Gantana said. These included the unusual movements of trucks and boats at odd hours, suspicious storage facilities in residential or industrial areas as well as unknown individuals offering large sums of money for abalone.
Anonymous tipoffs could be communicated via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or reported on the MySAPS App. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.