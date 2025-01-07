Ballroom, boxing thrill Bathurst crowd

Boxers and ballroom dancers swung and stepped it out in the ring in Boxing Day’s stifling heat. They stepped and strutted to the delight of their families, who made up much of the enthusiastic crowd that packed Bathurst’s Solomon Mahlangu Hall on December 26, 2024.

Young boxers from Mfuzo Boxing Camp and Golden Gloves in Makhanda, Masibambisane Boxing Club in Port Alfred and Bathurst based Maliboxing were among the clubs that took part in a showcase of young boxing talent at the Nolukhanyo, on Thursday December 26. Maliboxing were the hosts.

The dancers were from the Bathurst Ballroom Studio. Instructor Ntomboxolo Ditana said most of their older dancers had been unavailable and so the younger children had their chance to shine.

It was a similar situation for Mfuzo Boxing Camp. Mfuzo Dyira said this had been the first Boxing Day event in the region – possibly in the country.

“It wasn’t an ideal date, because of initiation season, but also because things are crazy during that time. But we were excited to receive the invitation.”

With most of their champions away, Mfuzo had gone to Bathurst with some of their newer boxers.

“But that gave us the opportunity to see how they would perform. They put up a good show and it helped us to see where they needed to improve.”

Maliboxing is one more example of a talented entrepreneur who grew up in Bathurst, returning to equip local youngsters with some of the tools they need for success. The owner of Emzini Lifestyle Centre, Malibongwe Tokwe (hence Maliboxing) is a boxer himself and understands the power of the sport to help build discipline and confidence. Boys and girls are welcome at the Nolukhanyo boxing gym.

Bathurst Ballroom Studio was founded in 2015. It accepts children from the age of 6.

“They stay with us until they leave for university,” said Ditana. “Actually we’ve got our second generation coming through now.

Ditana started the studio as something for bored kids to do.

“There was nothing happening in Bathurst – at least nothing much for young people.”

She had been taught dancing by Miss Nojoko at Mthyobo Primary School in Port Alfred in 1997* and remembered how much she’d enjoyed it.

“I started teaching for fun, and I learnt more through teaching,” she said. As she became better networked, she was invited to events on the exhibitions calendar.

“There were events at the University of Fort Hare, Walter Sisulu University, Nelson Mandela University and Rhodes where you would perform, then take part in a workshop where you would learn new techniques and teaching methods.”

Along with discipline and confidence, Ditana credits ballroom dancing with teaching children good manners. Lessons and practice are done in the Freestone community hall.

“They dance from Monday to Sunday,” she said. And if they’re not at school, they’re dancing.

If boxing is more your thing, Maliboxing Academy is at 4ways, Nolukhanyo and gym times ar Monday to Friday, 5pm-6.30pm. For more information call 082-690-6569 ot 076-805-8458.

Back to Solomon Mahlangu Hall on that very hot day after Christmas.

Fathers, mothers, uncles , aunts and neighbours joined trainers in exhorting and advising the young boxers as they did battle on the raised ring – in some cases more than twice their height.

The boxing ring turned out to be a good stage for the dancers, whose elegant turns and dramatic struts charmed the audience.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S TALK OF THE TOWN – OUT ON THURSDAY! Meanwhile, here are some photos from the event:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

*The original version said 1978. That was incorrect.

Share this: Tweet



