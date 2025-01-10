The countdown to matric results: support for learners and families

As the Matric Class of 2024 awaits their results, emotions are naturally running high. For many learners and their families, this period is marked by excitement, pressure, happiness, and hopefulness, but on the other hand, it also brings feelings of uncertainty, hopelessness, despair, and dread.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) understands the Mental Health challenges this time can bring and offers support to help matriculants and their loved ones navigate the release of results on Tuesday, 14 January 2025.

SADAG Board Vice Chairperson and Clinical Psychologist Zamo Mbele comments, “A Big congrats to everyone for making it this far—that’s a win on its own! If you smashed it, take a moment to celebrate and keep levelling up. If things didn’t go as planned, don’t sweat it—this isn’t the end. Learn from it, bounce back, and keep pushing forward. This is just one chapter in your story—there’s so much more to come!”

SADAG is committed to providing resources and guidance to help students, parents, and caregivers cope with the highs and lows of this crucial time. Whether it’s managing Anxiety, finding support for unexpected results, or planning for the future, SADAG is here to remind everyone: You are not alone. Showing our commitment to this belief, we are hosting a number of online events for Matriculants, Parents and Caregivers. The details are as follows:

Upcoming online events

Ask The Expert: “Overcoming Anxiety Around Matric Results”

Date: Friday, 10 January 2025

Time: 1pm

Where: Facebook

Details: Join Counselling Psychologist Dylan Benyon for a Facebook LIVE offering practical tips to help matriculants and their caregivers manage their nerves and stay calm as the big day approaches. Providing strategies for navigating this stressful period.

Instagram LIVE: “Matric 2024 – Countdown to Results Day”

Date: Monday, 13 January 2025

Time: 12pm

Where: Instagram

Details: Tune in LIVE on Instagram as we help you prepare for Matric Results Day. This significant moment can bring a mix of emotions and we’re here to provide support and practical tips.

Instagram LIVE: Next Chapter: From Results to Reality

Date: Wednesday, 15 January 2025

Time: 12pm

Where: Instagram

Details: Join us for a session focused on planning your next steps after receiving your results. Whether you’re feeling excited, nervous, or unsure about the future, we’ll share guidance to help you move forward. Whether you fell short of your expectations or exceeded them, we’re here for you.

Free online matric support group

Date: Wednesday, 15 January 2025

Time: 6pm

Where: Zoom

Details: There is often a great mix of emotions when receiving your results; Stress, Anxiety, and more. Join our Support Group and connect with fellow Matriculants who have a first-hand understanding of what you are going through. This Support Group offers a safe space to share thoughts and receive guidance.

Practical advice for parents

Parents, caregivers and friends play a vital role in providing emotional support. Criticism or high expectations can increase Anxiety. Focus on nurturing, understanding their feelings, and being a supportive presence during this time.

Your child’s Well-Being is far more important than some marks on a paper.

Encouragement for matriculants

Remember, success looks different for everyone. Whether or not the results meet your expectations, you have options, and a future filled with potential. Take time to process, seek guidance, and know that setbacks are stepping stones to success.

Final Thoughts

If you feel overwhelmed, need advice, or simply want someone to talk to, SADAG’s toll-free 24/7 helplines are available to learners, parents, and caregivers.

Reach out to us on the following numbers:

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0800 567 567

Cipla Mental Health Helpline: 0800 456 789

Or visit our website www.sadag.org.

Let us support you in navigating this significant milestone.

You’ve come this far, and no matter what the results, the future is yours to shape.

Remember, Colonel Sanders was 40 when he started KFC, Ray Kroc was 59 when he bought and franchised a small restaurant in California called McDonalds.

No one knows what the future may hold but with the right foundations anything may be built!

Wishing all the Matriculants and their families and caregivers all the very best for this period.

