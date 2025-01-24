Music festival draws thousands

eCawa Music Festival made its return to Mamityi Gidana Stadium on Christmas Eve, receiving a warm reception from music enthusiasts. While the audience were thrilled by the impressive lineup of national acts at the annual event, some who had paid premium prices for access to the VIP area felt they’d been sold short.

The festival included performances by the acclaimed Samthing Soweto, hip-hop sensation Nasty C, the soulful Mawhoo, Oscar Mbo, and the dynamic Mr. Thela, among others. Each act brought their unique energy to the stage, mesmerising the crowd with their talent.

As the night unfolded, the stadium was filled with excitement, as fans sang along to their favorite hits. The eCawa Music Festival cemented its reputation as one of the most popular festive season events in the area.

Siyabulela Madyo, Director of Lutifusion Pty Ltd and Ecawa Festival Foundation, said his goals for this festival had been to ensure jobs were created, local artists got a platform to showcase their talent and share the stage with national artists, and to help boost the town’s economy. Madyo said local smmes had benefited.

“We tried to improve on 2024 on VIP by getting a bigger tent than in 2023 and adding more lounges,” Madyo said. “The VIP area was in high demand and sold out to 500 people.

“We created employment opportunities for approximately 150 individuals, who served as car guards, cleaners, and marshals. Furthermore, 18 local artists from the Ndlambe area were given a platform to showcase their talents, thereby benefiting from the event,” Madyo said.

“Additionally, 27 food stall vendors from Ndlambe sold out their products on the day of the event, generating significant revenue for the local community.”

According to Madyo, the event also had a positive impact on local businesses, with retailers, shops, garages, and restaurants reporting increased sales and activity.

“Moreover, the local hospitality industry benefited, with B&Bs and hotels fully booked on the day of the event.”

The sponsors for the eCawa Music Festival 2024 were Ndlambe Municipality, National Lottery Commission, Sara Baartman District Municipality, and Castle Lite. Madyo said their contributions were instrumental in the success of the eCawa Music Festival. The breakdown of their sponsorships was as follows:

Ndlambe Municipality: R700 000 (Luifusion has a three-year contract with Ndlambe)

National Lottery Commission: R487 500 (including funding for the Fashion Show, which has been postponed to March 2025)

Sara Baartman District Municipality: R200 000

Castle Lite: R45 000, as well as infrastructure, gazebos, fridges, and seating.

“The funds received from our sponsors were utilised to cover various expenses, including sound and stage lighting, screens, national artist payments, local and Eastern Cape artist fees, MCs, flights, accommodations, general and VIP toilets, marquee tents, lounge hiring, VIP platters and drinks, security, bouncers, cleaners, marshals, car guards, ground transport hiring, stage management, promoters, marketing, general and VIP tags, fencing and barricade lighting, and event coordinator crew expenses,” Madyo said.

Talk of the Town spoke to some of those attending. Bongani Ngxowa said, “It was a highly anticipated event, and the people came out in numbers to support.

“However, for someone that paid for a VIP pass I definitely didn’t get to feel like a VIP. We struggled to get parking and security wasn’t the best. Everyone was just wandering into the ‘VIP area’. It was more quantity over quality… It was my first and last time attending it unless I see improvement on the above mentioned especially safety and security of our vehicles.”

Zintle Gumenge said she really enjoyed herself and that she couldn’t wait for the next one but the VIP section had been a letdown.

“it was too small for all of us,” she said.

Siphamandla Mente had this to say: “Music fest was a blast, exciting and the artist’s performances were great. One thing I didn’t like was how they handled the VIP area and its parking space. It just seemed like people were entering willy nilly and there wasn’t any hospitality inside that tent. Well I didn’t experience any.”

According to Madyo, the Ecawa Music Festival was a resounding success, with attendance figures increasing from 10,600 in 2023 to 11,254 on December 24, 2024. Madyo said the festival required additional funding to sustain its growth.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, January 9, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

