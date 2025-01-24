Moving tributes to much loved pupil

The Station Hill community came out in number to a memorial service yesterday to honour the life of 15-year-old Joerich Rooi who died while playing rugby with fellow learners at a local school on Thursday.

Joerich, a Grade 9 pupil at Station Hill Junior Secondary, collapsed on Thursday January 16 after he complained that he needed to “stop” as he was feeling tired during the informal game.

Teachers, fellow-learners, relatives and church ministers were among those who came to lead or listen to the tributes to honour the life of the youngster.

Joerich’s aunt, seated at the front of the service at St Thomas Catholic Church Hall – a stone’s throw from where the tragedy occurred – broke down periodically as speaker after speaker spoke about Joerich’s kind-heartedness and ability to say “sorry” when stepping out of line.

Various speakers came up to the podium saying Joerich was a very helpful learner who was always willing to assist teachers with carrying their books or materials and was always motivating his classmates, whether in class or on the rugby field.

“Yes Joerich had his issues but once a few years ago when we gave him a stern warning, things turned around full circle right there and then and there was a marked change,” said principal Mark Bouah.

“He loved rugby and he was a very good rugby player by the way.”

Bouah, still visibly shaken by the tragedy, said the death of the young learner was a huge shock to everyone at the school and not what he had expected on only the second day of the new term. Bouah had been summoned to the scene from his office and had seen the tragedy unfold before his eyes.

“I was strong initially but after the incident when I explained to staff in the staff-room what had happened on the school field, I broke down.

“In fact many of our learners and teachers are not really okay and we all still receiving or are due to receive counselling.”

Reliving the events that led up to the tragedy, Bouah said a Mr April, a teacher who is in charge of sport and the first aid contact for the school, was called to the scene but his efforts to revive the youngster were in vain.

“I took over at some stage but my efforts too came to nothing,” said Bouah. “Desperate for assistance we called a doctor from nearby who arrived and said unfortunately Joerich had passed away.”

“It really is very difficult. You must understand that the children are like family and they are like your own … it’s like losing your own child. I taught Joerich at some stage – he was a pupil of mine.”

Teacher Lindiwe Ndlebe, speaking from the podium, said Joerich was a kind-hearted and vibrant soul and would be remembered for those attributes.

“One day he came to my class and implored me to come check on a certain teacher because he felt the teacher was unwell. I was busy at the time but he almost dragged me to the teacher’s classroom to make sure I addressed the situation.

“He will never be forgotten for always greeting … and then he would always ask after saying ‘good morning, how are you?’” Ndlebe told the gathering.

“Another thing that stood out about him, he knew how to say ‘sorry’, that was Joerich. “And, he always reminded me that, ‘if you are sorry you must feel and show you are sorry’.”

“One day he came to me and put 10 vapes on the table he had collected from fellow learners … that’s Joerich for you. Right now we need another Joerich to get the remaining vapes,” she said to applause.

Another teacher, Nambitha Bobo, told Talk of the Town that department of education officials were at the school on Monday to check up on teachers and had summoned social development department staff to the school to begin counselling learners.

“We are really not okay. Some of the learners are receiving counselling first and counselling for the teachers will follow afterwards.”

Another teacher in her thank you speech, Cindy-Lou Koeberg, left the audience with these words to ponder over: “The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of Joerich will never pass away.”

Bouah said funeral arrangements would be announced soon.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, January 23, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

