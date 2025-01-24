Digital boost for Ekuphumleni Primary

LITHABO MATIWANA

In a move aimed at bridging the digital divide and empowering young minds, Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, visited Ekuphumleni Primary School in the Eastern Cape Province. The visit marked the kickoff of the 2025 Back to School campaign, a nationwide initiative focused on promoting digital literacy and improving learning outcomes.

During his address, Deputy Minister Gungubele emphasised the significance of education in shaping South Africa’s future by quoting Nelson Mandela, “education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world”. He highlighted the progress made in improving the country’s matric results, particularly in the Eastern Cape Province.

The Deputy Minister also underscored the importance of digital literacy in today’s economy, noting that the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies is committed to addressing the digital divide in rural and under-resourced communities. Through partnerships with state-owned entities, the private sector, and organizations like the MTN Foundation that sponsored with 25 Tablets to the school the department aims to provide digital devices, internet access, and digital literacy training to learners and teachers. Sentech sponsored with R10 000 to assist in the school’s needs and an independent individual gave Ekuphumleni Primary School 91 pairs of school shoes.

For Ekuphumleni Primary School, the visit was a welcome opportunity to address their needs. Principal Mzwanele Wopa expressed his hopes for the visit, stating that he wished to acquire essential resources to enhance teaching and learning. His primary target was securing ICT tools, a wish that was fulfilled thanks to the Deputy Minister’s initiative.

The back to school campaign aims to improve learning outcomes and empower young people to succeed in an increasingly digital world by providing learners with the necessary tools and resources.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, January 23, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

Share this: Tweet



