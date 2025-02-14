The Soil and Amanda Black in special concert

The Mandela Bay Arts Festival (February 22-March 2 2025) is the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s annual spotlight on the talented artists living and working in the area. From local stars to emerging talents, the programme includes musicians, filmmakers, dancers, actors, poets, painters and more. To support and celebrate these local champions, The Soil and Amanda Black will each be performing a single concert during the Mandela Bay Arts Festival.

Amanda Black

Amanda Black, born and raised in Gcuwa (formerly Butterworth) shot to fame with her debut album Amazulu in 2016. Since then, she has released more including her 2023 release From My Soil to Yours and performed nationally, sharing the stage with many local and international greats. She’ll be at the Little Theatre at The Atheneum on March 1 at 7pm. Tickets are online at www.mbaf.co.za

The Soil

The Soil was formed in Soweto in 2004 and has since garnered much acclaim and a huge following for their distinctive a capella sound. Last year, the band reignited their music across South Africa with their Soil Reimagined tour. They join the Mandela Bay Arts Festival lineup for one night only on February 23 at 6pm at The Atheneum. Both concerts will be supported by award-winning stand-up comic, Nkosinathi Maki. Book tickets at www.mbaf.co.za

Beyond the full programme of shows and events, top local acts will also be in the spotlight for once-off featured concerts. On the March 2, Joliza Bhacasoul will bring his blend of Afro-soul, Jazz, Maskandi and Bhaca rhythm elements such as ukucwiya (spiritual singing), ukuvalela (spiritual humming), and ukusina (spiritual dancing) to the audience. MzeeSax is the supporting act at this concert at Roof Garden Bar on March 2. Tickets are sold online at www.mbaf.co.za

Local Afro-Soul diva, Nomabotwe, who released her highly anticipated album Hamba Ungemi late last year, will be performing on the February 22 at Roof Garden Bar. Her support act is Mandilakhe who also features in the Festival production, Amathongo. Tickets for this once-off show are available at www.mbaf.co.za.

The full Mandela Bay Arts Festival programme can be found at www.mbaf.co.za and tickets are on sale now.

The Mandela Bay Arts Festival is a project of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, delivered and presented by the National Arts Festival.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, February 13 , 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

