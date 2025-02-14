Bathurst hosts first sale of the year

In the first sale of the year at the Bathurst Showgrounds, Hobson & Co auctioned 26 cattle on Tuesday February 11. There was a small but serious buyer cohort for the sale where heifers 211-250kg attracted the highest bids, settling at an average of R24/kg. Fat cows were next in value at R22.85/kg. Trade oxen fetched an average price of R22.69/kg and AB grade (18 months to 2 years old) cattle averaged R21.75/kg.

Alicedale farmer Christopher Songwiqi said, “There were good cattle – I’m very happy with what I’m taking home.”

Justin le Roux, of Rosedale Abbatoir, noted that prices had come down a bit.

Hobson & Co’s auctioneer Jeremy Maclachlan said it was a fair sale. Prices hadn’t been as robust as usual – “but that’s the market at the moment”.

A community protest near the Trappe’s Valley railway station prevented some trucks from getting to the venue in time for the 11am start, which halved the number of cattle on this week’s sale.

The next livestock The Hobson & Co cattle sale on Tuesday was the first of the year at the Bathurst showgrounds. The next livestock sale at that venue will be during the Bathurst Agricultural Show (April 3–6, 2025), where there will also be a goat auction as well as the prestigious Woody Cape Wildlife Auction.

Hobson & Co’s next cattle sale will be at Charl Grove at 11am on Tuesday February 18.

THERE! Hobson & Co’s Thulani Manyati points as auctioneer Jeremy Maclachlan and spotter Dave Cockroft conduct the first sale of the year at the Bathurst showgrounds. A buyer looks on. Pictures: SUE MACLENNAN EXPERT EYE: Charlie Muir, Justin le Roux and Rodney Tyson chat between proceedings. AT THE READY: Buyers in the auction arena at the Bathurst Agricultural Showgrounds. HOME GROUND: Dave Cockroft scans a sale list.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, February 13 , 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

