Was 2024-2025 our best tourism season yet?

The 2024-2025 tourism season on the Sunshine Coast has been nothing short of remarkable, possibly our best yet. As we reflect on the past months, it’s clear that our collective efforts have paid off, setting a new standard for hospitality in the Eastern Cape.

Our recent surveys amongst business owners and residents paint a very positive picture. Over 40% of respondents reported this season as better than last year, with an impressive 19% boldly declaring it the best season they’ve experienced ever. As someone who has called Port Alfred home since 2007, I’m inclined to agree – this past season has been exceptional.

What set this season apart? The answer lies in a perfect storm of factors, beginning with the universally praised weather. But Mother Nature wasn’t the only star of the show. Our municipality stepped up admirably, ensuring timely verge cutting, repairing Kelly’s Beach, and maintaining cleaner town spaces than ever before. Also our local business community played a crucial role in elevating our offerings. New ventures like PA Padel, Handmade Coffees, and Ocean Bliss Café at East Beach breathed fresh life into Port Alfred’s attractions. Meanwhile, our neighboring towns of Kenton and Bathurst were abuzz with live music events and expanded offerings for visitors, creating a vibrant atmosphere across the Sunshine Coast.

Safety and security, often a concern during peak seasons, were well-managed. We saw low crime incidents and minimal accidents reported, contributing to a sense of ease and enjoyment for both visitors and residents.

Naturally there was criticism as well. We faced challenges with unfinished road works, water quality issues in Bathurst, and water scarcity in Kenton. Yet, these hurdles didn’t dampen the overall positive experience for our guests, a testament to the resilience and charm of our region.

The success of our tourism industry is a collective achievement, born from the perfect blend of our stunning natural landscape, strong public-private collaboration, and the innovative spirit of local entrepreneurs. But perhaps our greatest asset is what I’ve come to call our “Eastern Cape Hospitality” – that warm, welcoming spirit that leaves a lasting impression on our visitors.

While the bustling tourist season may bring temporary inconveniences to our quiet towns, it’s important to remember the long-term benefits: job creation, enhanced infrastructure, and increased investment in our community. Soon enough, we’ll have our beaches to ourselves again.

As we look to the future, our path forward is clear. We must continue to foster collaboration among all stakeholders, support our local businesses, and maintain a constructive approach to criticism, always striving for improvement. To those business owners not yet part of our tourism and business association, I extend a heartfelt invitation to join us. Our collective efforts are the key to making our area even more exceptional.

Dr Wouter Hensens is the Executive Dean, Stenden South Africa, and chairperson of the Sunshine Coast Tourism board.

