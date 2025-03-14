Grade 12s sign up for matric success

LITHABO MATIWANA

Ikamvalesizwe Secondary School hosted a Pledge Signing Ceremony, where Grade 12 learners and parents made a commitment to strive for academic excellence. The ceremony aimed to foster a sense of responsibility, loyalty, and pride among learners and parents alike. The event was honoured by distinguished guests the Ndlambe Municipality mayor, Khululwa Ncamiso and Nkosinathi Ngesi the Archbishop of the Ethiopian Episcopal Church who both shared inspiring words of wisdom and motivation to the school community. Community Policing Officer Sergeant Thulani Thole was there to support the learners as they start their crucial final year of school.

The Grade 12 learners signed a pledge, promising to conduct themselves in a manner that benefits the school and their peers. The pledge outlined several commitments including:

– Attending all classes and extra classes regularly

– Completing all assigned work to the best of their abilities

– Respecting school authorities and promoting peace and harmony

– Striving to achieve their set targets in various subjects

Parents also made a pledge, undertaking to instill in their children a sense of loyalty, pride, and respect for Ikamvalesizwe Secondary School. The parents’ pledge included:

– Ensuring their child attends school and extra classes regularly

– Supporting their child in adhering to school rules and policies

– Providing their child with necessary resources, such as extra stationery and study guides

Principal Gillbert Gqamane emphasised the importance of this pledge. “This pledge is crucial in focusing our learners and making them goal-orientated. It will have a significant impact on our school and community, demonstrating the seriousness of our commitment to academic excellence.”

One of the Grade 12 learners expressed their thoughts on the pledge. “This pledge means committing ourselves to work hard and listen to our teachers. We are determined to make our school and parents proud.”

The Pledge Signing Ceremony marked a significant moment in the academic journey of Ikamvalesizwe Secondary School’s Grade 12 learners. With the support of their parents and the school community, these learners are poised to achieve great things.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, March 13, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

