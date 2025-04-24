MARU outclass Rhodes in Easter final

Makhanda outfit Makana Rhini United (MARU) showed their experience in the final of the Port Alfred Easter Tournament at Mamityi Gidana stadium on Monday, as they waited no longer than three minutes to score their first goal against a surprised Rhodes University side. The students responded bravely with a goal of their own in the second half, only to have the Hollywood Bets Regional League (SAFA 4th division) squad seal the game and the R20 000 purse with two more. The final score was 3-1.

“Great competition, great football,” said Rhodes coach Bravo Mzalazala on Friday as his side prepared for their late-afternoon match against Bathurst’s Regional League side, United Eleven. “The standard is high and there are players here from the SAB and Motsepe leagues.”

With total prize money (1st to 4th) at close to R 40 000 and 21 teams competing from Port Alfred, Bathurst, Makhanda and Gqeberha, the stakes were high.

Organiser Xola Mathomela said the tournament, honouring the late community leader Dan Xokwana, had been dormant for a decade due to lack of sponsorship. Local businesses and Ndlambe Municipality’s special project unit had stepped up for this community event which saw crowds lining Mamityi Gidana’s touch lines throughout the four days.

At a rough count, there were more than 1000 people at the final on Monday afternoon between MARU and Rhodes – and they weren’t disappointed.

Aphiwe Payi, Inga Madyo and Saxola Mdambatya scored MARU’s three goals. It was Awuzo Messi Buzo who scored for Rhodes.

MARU manager Bongani Lombo said they’d won three games on the way to the final

“The guys are used to playing together; that’s why they combine so well,” he said.

Their coach Wandile Duruwe said the tournament had been an important step towards MARU’s promotion ambitions.

“It was a good experience and we were accommodated very well – we’re happy. You can see the players are exhausted. But we’re very proud of them: they’ve made Makhanda proud,” Duruwe said, his voice hoarse from shouting.

Also proud of his team was Rhodes coach Bravo Mzalazala.

“We knew we would be playing against a strong team and our [relative] lack of experience showed in some of the mistakes we made,” said an emotional Mzalazala.

Rhodes was startled into action by MARU’s scoring their first goal within three minutes of the start whistle. By the second half, they had come up with a plan.

“The second half was better: the boys showed their character and responded with a goal and it was 2-1” he said.

It was the Rhodes team’s first final, Mzalazala said.

“They’re still young – we have 19-year-olds. I think our most senior player is 21. The boys did well and I don’t really think the result is a true reflection of the game. MARU capitalised on some of our mistakes. But we’ll go back to the drawing board and try our best again to make sure we respond as a team.

“I’m proud of them,” he said.

Collecting the winner’s trophy, gold, silver and bronze medals and prize money of close to R40 000 in total were (first to fourth) MARU, Rhodes, Majaga Stars and Port Alfred Masters.

MARU is playing in Alicedale this weekend. Their match against Friendy City FC is scheduled for 3pm.

“We are still number one on the log with 4 games to go; then we will be playing the regional playoffs,” Duruwe said. “If we win, we will go to the Provincial Playoff (the ABC Motsepe League).

What’s next for Rhodes?

“We’re on our way to winning the Makana LFA Premier League,” said Mzalazala. “We are number 1 in our stream without any loss: we played 15 games. We won 12 and drew 3. In this season’s league competition we’ve scored 63 goals and have only conceded 9. We’re on 39 points and our last game is this Sunday at JD Dlepu stadium at 2pm.”

Bathurst’s United Eleven play City Pirates at Freestone Stadium in Bathurst at 3pm on Sunday.

In Port Alfred, play starts at 10am on Sunday 27 and Monday 28 April at Mamityi Gidana Stadium. With four local league (Ndlambe Local Football Association) matches on each day, there’s plenty to keep fans entertained and inspired.

PICTURE GALLERY HERE: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1AxA5wRwSQ/

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, April 24, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

