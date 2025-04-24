Zero to G2C Hero: your training starts here!

The BUCO G2C mountain bike race from Makhanda to Port Alfred is on June 22 2025. If you haven’t taken your bike into your local bike shop for a service, now’s the time. The eight week Zero to G2C Hero training programme starting on Monday April 28 comes courtesy of Peter Southwood and The Cycle Asylum. For details of the 58km and 70km routes, starting times and entry fees go to g2c.co.za. Cycle Asylum are offering a 15% discount (excluding parts) on a full service for G2C entrants.

Call them at 046 624 8358 or pop into the shop at the business complex at 88 Albany Road, Port Alfred.