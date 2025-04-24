Zero to G2C Hero: your training starts here!

The BUCO G2C mountain bike race from Makhanda to Port Alfred is on June 22 2025. If you haven’t taken your bike into your local bike shop for a service, now’s the time. The eight week Zero to G2C Hero training programme starting on Monday April 28 comes courtesy of Peter Southwood and The Cycle Asylum. For details of the 58km and 70km routes, starting times and entry fees go to g2c.co.za. Cycle Asylum are offering a 15% discount (excluding parts) on a full service for G2C entrants. Call them at 046 624 8358 or pop into the shop at the business complex at 88 Albany Road, Port Alfred.
Understanding Heart Rate Training Zones:
Heart rate training zones help tailor your workouts to specific intensity levels. To estimate your MHR, use the formula: 220 minus your age. For example, a 30-year-old would have an estimated MHR of 190 beats per minute (bpm). Individual variations exist, so consider performing a field test or consulting with a professional for a more accurate measurement. A heart-rate monitor will make it easier to stay in the right training zone for a particular session (zones 1-5). But if you don’t have one, busk it according to how you feel on a scale of 1-10. That’s known as rate of perceived exertion or RPE.
Here’s a breakdown:
Zone 1 (Recovery): 50-60% of maximum heart rate (MHR) – Very light activity; aids in recovery. RPE: 1-2 – easy spin, very light effort, can talk easily.
Zone 2 (Endurance): 60-70% of MHR – Improves aerobic capacity; ideal for long rides. RPE: 3-4 – steady pace, deep breathing, can hold a conversation.
Zone 3 (Tempo): 70-80% of MHR – Moderate activity; enhances aerobic fitness. RPE: 5-6 – moderate effort, breathing heavier, can speak in short sentences.
Zone 4 (Lactate Threshold): 80-90% of MHR – High intensity; increases anaerobic capacity. RPE: 7-8 – hard effort, deep breathing, can only say a few words.
Zone 5 (VO2 Max): 90-100% of MHR – Maximum effort; boosts power and speed. RPE: 9-10 – sprinting, can’t talk, full effort.
Each session in this 8-week programme includes:
✅ Warm-up (15 min) – Gradual intensity increase
✅ Main workout – Targeted training using HR Zones & RPE
✅ Cool-down (10-15 min) – Easy spin for recovery
Mon 28 April – Sun 4 May
Week 1: Base Training (Build Aerobic Fitness)
Mon: Rest
Tue: 45 min @ HR Zone 2 / RPE 3-4 (Endurance Ride)
Wed: Rest
Thu: 45 min ride with 3×5-min HR Zone 3 / RPE 5-6 (Tempo Intervals, 2-min easy between)
Fri: Rest
Sat: 60 min @ HR Zone 2 / RPE 3-4 (Steady Ride)
Sun: 30 min @ HR Zone 1 / RPE 1-2 (Recovery Ride)
- This article was first published in Talk of the Town, April 24, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.