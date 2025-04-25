Inaugural Easter fishing competition a success

The inaugural Kenton Easter Fishing Competition was a resounding success, attracting 30 local fishermen eager to showcase their skills in a thrilling day filled with competition and camaraderie. Held on April 19 between the picturesque Kariega and Bushman’s Rivers, including the scenic rock and surf areas along the coast, the event featured lucrative prizes totaling over R20,000, making it a memorable experience for participants and spectators alike.

Crowning the event was Heinrich Janse van Rensburg, who clinched the title of overall winner with an impressive score of 60.34 points. Not only did he take home the top honor, but he also excelled in the Edible Most Points category, securing first place with 54.70 points, showcasing his remarkable fishing talent.

Following Heinrich in the Edible Most Points category were Tommy Parkinson, who finished second with 37.80 points, and Wayne Morgan, who took third place with 24.10 points. These anglers demonstrated outstanding skill and determination, contributing to the competitive spirit of the day.

In the Non-Edibles Most Points category, Ethan Jansen van Rensburg emerged victorious with 37.99 points, while Francois De Villiers and Lucas Botha secured second and third places with 13.5 and 8.81 points, respectively.

The competition also celebrated the biggest catches, with Tommy Parkinson claiming the title for the largest cracker at 1.33 kg and the biggest Steenbras at 0.97 kg. Victor Coetzee caught the biggest Kob, weighing in at 1.36 kg, while Heinrich took home the award for the biggest Bronze Bream at 4.12 kg. Other notable catches included Lucas Coetzer’s biggest Blacktail at 0.71 kg and Ethan Jansen van Rensburg’s impressive 22.50 kg Ragged Tooth Shark, along with a 15.49 kg Spotted Gully. Francois De Villiers rounded out the big catches with the biggest Smoothound at 8.76 kg.

The event also highlighted unique catches, such as Cuttlefish caught by 10-year-old Micaela Beech and a Koester Rockod caught by Danny Burdett. The prize for the most talented junior fisher was awarded to 15-year-old Naude Pienaar, recognising his exceptional skills.

Organisers expressed heartfelt gratitude to sponsors and participants, emphasising the event’s success. Plans for future competitions were announced, with the Kenton Winter Fishing Competition set for the end of July, followed by the Kenton Summer Fishing Competition after December 16. Both events promise even bigger prizes and more thrilling experiences.

George Petzer, a well-known community activist and entrepreneur who initiated this inaugural event, shared his excitement about fostering a love for fishing and creating unforgettable memories in the Greater Kenton area.

A special acknowledgment goes to the event sponsors, particularly Alwyn Engelbrecht from Super Yacht Fisherman, who generously provided R10,000 as the Main Cash Prize. As an International Super Yacht Chief Officer with an impressive species count of 57, Alwyn expressed his privilege in supporting an event that promotes sustainable fishing practices. Other sponsors included BUCO Kenton, Tide and Tackle, M!X Beach Shop, Pam Golding Kenton on Sea, The Butcher, Cadi the Barber, GLASFIT Kenton, Kenton Pharmacy, and the Post House Grill Portuguese Restaurant in Bushman’s River.

Thank you to all who made the Kenton Easter Fishing Competition a remarkable success!

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, April 24, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

Share this: Tweet



