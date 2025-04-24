Lepronts are stars of the show as Groms let Rip at East Beach

Port Alfred’s East Beach has cemented its standing as one of the sought-after meccas among surfing venues in SA after a six-day competition spree – the Royal St Andrews SA Open Surfing, Rip Curl Grom Search and Rip Curl Cup – that had surfers waxing lyrical about the town’s overall surfing conditions and hospitality.

The 60 th anniversary of the SA Open Surfing competition – the women’s division won by KZN’s Louise Lepront and the men’s by Haydn McNicol, kicked off the surfing spectacular on Wednesday last week before Monday’s Rip Curl Cup Open won by Tasha van Greunen (women) and Luc le Pront (men), drew the curtain on an awe-inspiring surfing week.

The Royal St Andrews Rip Curl Grom Search competition which sees some of the country’s elite surfers from u12 to u18s (boys & girls) fight it out in their various divisions over five different events in the season to determine an overall winner, was sandwiched in the middle of the two competitions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Lepront, from the get-go, showed she meant business after winning Open silverware followed by success in the U18s Groms event. Vying for a triple crown in the Rip Curl Cup on Monday, she however came up short, coming in third to winner, Natasha Van Greunen.

“I started the day off very strong with an eight-pointer and a six, but throughout the day I just got more and more tired and, unfortunately, I ran out of steam in the final ….I ‘ll learn from my mistakes and I’ll come back stronger,” said Lepront.

“I love this place – Port Alfred – and I am definitely coming back again.”

Van Greunen, who narrowly missed out in the SA Open Final against Lepront on Thursday, turned the tables on her rival on Monday. With Anastasia Venter coming in second, Van Greunen only surfed three waves in the final but only needed two in the end to pull it off.

“I’m just so happy … I wasn’t sure of the other girl’s scores, but I thought look I had two decent waves … and could hold them off with priority in the last five. I had already done the job by that time,” said van Greunen. She said her R22k winners cheque would be ploughed back into her paying her travels to surfing venues.

“I love Port Alfred … I love the waves it’s a nice chill town and we have a lot of fun.”

The Lepront siblings Louise, Leah and Luc who hail from Scottborough, are first generation surfers but already making a name for themselves.

Leah in Sunday’s p remier U16 girls Grom Search final, made short work of the event to win from Emily Jenkinson in second spot, with Taylor Emslie and Maya Malherbe in the minor positions.

“I was chasing a score, and I got that good wave, and did a check-turn and then a big turn for a 5.93 score. That got me the win,” said Leah.

In the boy’s premier U16 final, Kai Stubbs of Scarborough in the Western Cape, was first out of the blocks with a good 6.5 on the scoreboard. He managed to hold onto the lead despite a fierce counter-attack from Ben Esterhuyse who came in second ahead of Marcello Zedde, with Loghann Tilsley in fourth.

Luc Lepront in the final heat of the day in Monday’s Rip Curl Cup, made sure that the sibling surfing trio would return home with 1 st positions in their respective events after he picked up a massive 8.5 and a 9.33 in the first five minutes. As the clock ticked out, it was Luc in front, with Luke Slijpen second, Matt Canning third and a disappointed Luke Thompson in fourth.

“Wow I can’t believe it these conditions are just like at my home break in Scottborough,” said Luc. I started the heat better than you can imagine; I was in control for much of it. I’m over the moon I’m so super stoked,” he said before claiming his R22k cheque which will go towards a trip to Hawaii.

The SA Men’s Surfing Open title proved to be just out of Kowie local, Andrew Laverge’s reach who surprised most with his powerful surfing that saw him enter the final on Thursday. It was not to be a surprise victory for the talented Laverge as McNicol stormed to the title for the first time ever. Laverge had kicked off with a 6-point ride but after his second wave the announcer called McNicol into first place and he stayed in the lead. There were flashes of brilliance from Mitch du Preez who came in third. Laverge won the surfer of the contest award and the team title went to Ethekwini

“ I’m super stoked to come away with the win … conditions are really tough out there,” said McNicol. I’m just super stoked to come away with my first SA Open Champs title and Port Alfred is one of my favourite places to surf.”

Two Kowie Boardriders surfers Lily Heny and 2024 defending men’s champion, champion, Tom Lindhorst, fell out of Open contention with Heny having an unfortunate incident scuppering her chances of progressing from her quarterfinal heat on Thursday when she had to avoid an oncoming boat in the water as the clock wound down.

At West Beach, the bodyboarding challenge final came down to four competitors three local legends – including contest director Clinton Millard – and one determined visitor from Gqeberha. Craig Griffiths set the tone early with a bomb of an opening wave. But the real showdown was between Ashley de Ponte and Luke Classens.

“De Ponte scored the longest, cleanest barrel and backed it up with his signature drop-knee style – deep bottom turns and heavy carves off the top lips,” Millard told Talk of the Town. Claasens had a slow start but came alive in the final minutes. He sealed the deal with two massive waves. De Ponte and Millard were joint second followed by John McDonald and Craig Griffiths.

“In true West Beach spirit, the four finalists decided to split the prizes evenly – everyone walked away a winner.

“With gnarly wipe-outs, close-out barrels and flawless lines West Beach warfare was one for the books. An unforgettable day of surf, stoke, and community,” added Millard.

