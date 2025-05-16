Sunshine Coast gaining international insight

The Sunshine Coast Tourism team recently attended the World Travel Market (WTM) held at the ICC in Cape Town, where they were part of the Sarah Baartman District Municipality stand. The event, themed “Ignite Africa,” showcased Africa’s growing presence in global tourism, with a focus on innovation, inclusion, and sustainable growth.

Sue Waugh from Port Alfred and Jo Wilmot from Kenton represented the Sunshine Coast, along with Nadia MacDonald from Route 72. “The experience was incredibly informative, changing their outlook on tourism and highlighting the importance of collaboration and working together in the industry” said Justin Wilmot the Kenton, Boesmans Chamber of Business and Tourism President.

Key insights from the event included:

– Africa’s growing tourism industry: 241 million passengers flew in Africa in 2024, with an 11% year-on-year growth.

– Wellness tourism: Growing at 5% annually, expected to reach $120 billion by 2030.

– Wine tourism: International wine tourism is up by 22%.

– Accessible tourism: Increased by 63% since 2015, reaching $60 billion in 2023.

The team also learned about the importance of maintaining infrastructure, developing strategic alliances, and creating unforgettable experiences. Cape Town’s success in tourism development was highlighted, with 76 cruise ships expected in 2025 and 226 international flights weekly from 31 destinations.

The Sunshine Coast team will apply these insights to their own tourism strategy, focusing on strengths, storytelling, and the “three Ps”: people, places, and products. They will also explore opportunities such as capturing the self-drive market and improving signage along R72.

As a result of their experience at WTM, Kenton will be sending Jo Wilmot and Nolu Mbuyazwa to Indaba with Sue Waugh from Port Alfred. The team’s takeaway from the event was clear: “We must do less, better. It’s not about scale—it’s about excellence, strategic partnerships, and unforgettable experiences” Wilmot said.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, May 8, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

