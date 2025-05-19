The SA People’s Tribunal on Agrotoxins to brief Parliament on pesticides

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the South African People’s Tribunal on AgroToxins (SAPToA) and the South African Human Rights Commission will make representations on Highly Hazardous Pesticides and other Agrotoxins to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Agriculture. This will be livestreamed and members of the public may watch.
The parliamentary briefing follows public hearings convened by The People’s Tribunal on AgroToxins over two days in March 2025.
In a media statement, the South African Human Rights Commission said the jury had heard live testimony from survivors of pesticide poisoning and exposure on farms and factories, from trade unions, farm workers and dwellers, researchers and experts on the types of pesticides used by big corporations in South Africa and their impact on the health, mainly of poor and marginalised communities.
“The jury also heard testimony on international obligations that are being flouted by our government, their connivance with corporations bent on profiteering at the expense of health and general secrecy and withholding of information from the public relating to the pesticides being used in agriculture – many of them classified as Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHPs),” the SAHRC said. “The jury also received extensive documentary evidence and research done in South Africa and internationally, particularly in Europe, where the use of the named pesticides is prohibited – but their export to our country is encouraged.”
The Tribunal was adjudicated by Judge Navi Pillay, Commissioner Philile Ntuli, and Dr Sophia Kisting-Cairncross. The briefing to parliament would be led by the three jurors, the statement said.
“The briefing aims to enrich participatory democracy by enjoining the People’s Tribunal to ongoing parliamentary and government deliberations regarding agrotoxins,” the statement said.
In February 2025, the Portfolio Committee considered, and committed in principle to the establishment of a multi-sectoral task team to conduct research on available and efficient alternatives to Terbufos and other HHPs.
“This was with a view to an effective ban on Terbufos in six months,” the SAHRC said.
The Parliamentary Briefing takes place as follows:
-
Date: Tuesday, 20 May 2025
-
Time: 9.30am
-
Venue: Virtual