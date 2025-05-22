KykNET’S ‘Kwela’ drops in to shine spotlight Port Alfred’s attractions

Port Alfred’s attractions are in the national spotlight after KykNET’S Kwêla did a series of television interviews and documented the town’s tourism sites this week. This was one of the programme’s stops during a week-long tour along the coast.

Kwêla is an Afrikaans magazine programme that flights every Sunday on DStv at 6pm on channel 144 and travels the country showcasing the environment and the extraordinary things extraordinary people are doing in their communities.

Show host, Therese Bam, who travelled in with an entourage of assistants, from video to camera operators to soundmen and a producer, says the town’s attractions have surprised her. She spoke to Talk of the Town after interviewing Ndlambe community protection services deputy director, Fanie Fouche, at Kelly’s Beach – one of three Blue Flag beaches in the municipality.

“We are on a road trip with Kwêla, and we are looking for fascinating people and interesting stories. “We are doing a week-long trip up the coast,” said Bam.

Bam surprisingly says she is not familiar with Port Alfred at all but has been pleasantly surprised by the beauty of the natural environment.

“I am very surprised as I don’t know the town at all; the beaches are remarkable. I have just had the best lunch at Graze that I have had in a long time. We went on a beautiful river boat cruise this morning. People have been incredible; they have gone out of their way and I just didn’t expect to find this. The town is bigger than I thought. It’s beautiful,” she said.

“I loved the river boat cruise around the marina; that was s a surprise I didn’t know was there and that was beautiful and this beach (Kelly’s)… it must be so cool in summer.”

She said she understood the frustration of South African tourism sites that are off-limits to those who complain that the sector caters for the wealthy and not for middle-income or low-income earners..

“I live in Hout Bay and I can’t afford to do things in my own area because all the Europeans love Cape Town. I feel for locals, and that is my frustration as well especially when I drive through my neighbourhood and I see half the houses are closed up for the biggest part of the year.”

She said it was a reminder when coming to places like Port Alfred as to why our natural environment should be preserved.

“I think it’s absolutely precious … that you find spaces where you still find nature like this. I haven’t seen any pollution. I think it’s beautiful and I think it’s worth fighting for no matter where you stay in the town – to take care of what you have. The more people you can get in to the town the more it means to the people of the town in terms of the economy, jobs, security etc. It helps everybody when you take care of where you live. “

Fouche who ensures that the beaches are safe and clean – with emphasis on Blue Flag, Kelly’s Beach, – is also an experienced snake-catcher which attracted the attention of programme host, Bam.

Responding to Bam’s questions, Fouche said: “I am working 27 years for the municipality and it’s one of the strongest in the province. We are very proud of our town which has about 350 days of sunshine throughout the year. People are friendly here and the communities and businesses are working together with the municipality like a family to improve the town. And it’s quite amazing to have this kind of collaboration here.”

Other attractions filmed were the tennis, bowls and croquet club as well as the new padel courts, and the Royal Port Alfred Golf Course. Other visits planned were at Mansfield Reserve, MyPond Hotel and Stenden SA.

Members of the Sunshine Coast Tourism Committee are Kwêla’s hosts for the week.

Bam said the programme showcasing Port Alfred will be aired on Kyknet in two weeks.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, May 22, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

