Sotheby’s victorious in Corporate tennis

The 2025 Corporate Cup tennis tournament came to an exciting end on Friday night at the Port Alfred Tennis Club with Sotheby’s International Port Alfred winning the annual event after a night of entertaining rivalry and battle.

With the marquee all set up for the night’s prize-giving ceremony, a fair crowd came in to watch the fifth and final week of this year’s fourth Corporate Cup. Inside the tent while one-man, Gary Botha belted out some classics, young and older folk enjoyed the matches on four courts in perfect evening weather.

In runners-up position, was the Kowie Toyota/Kariega team who despite some quality play, were unable to wrest the title from Sotheby’s’ grasp. First-time entrants, 43 Air School, gave a good account of themselves considering it was their debut tournament and were upbeat about their third-placing.

Club captain, Sean Schultz, who emceed the prize-giving said it had been five weeks of top class tennis culminating in an exciting finals night.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for being here to celebrate Corporate Cup 2025. Your support means the world to us. And it’s people like you who make these types of events truly memorable and special.

“I would like to extend a massive thank you on behalf of Port Alfred Tennis Club to the eight businesses of Port Alfred who participated and sponsored this year’s tournament. Thanks everyone we couldn’t have done it without you. ”

This is our big fundraiser for the club and hopefully we spend it wisely. We’d like to thank the spectators who came out to cheer on all the teams .. . to soak up the exciting atmosphere and to witness some fabulous local tennis talent.”

“Your enthusiasm and support have added an extra layer of excitement to the tournament and we couldn’t have done it without you. “

There was a word off appreciation for the volunteers and the PA Tennis Club’s organising committee’s preparatory work.

“We want to recognise and thank the fantastic team of volunteers and committee members behind the scenes who have worked really hard to make this event a success. A special thanks to everyone on the hard-working committee for your dedication and hard work. You have been instrumental in bringing everything together and we are so grateful for all that you are doing for the club.

“Again, we are thankful to all the sponsors out there who continuously give of their time and financial support towards our club – your generosity and support are what helps make our club improve year after year,” added Schultz before announcing all the winners.

Results:

Sotheby’s International Port Alfred (Winners)

Kowie Toyota/Kariega – (runners-up)

43 Air School (3 rd )

Royal Alfred Marina (4th)

Pick n Pay (5th)

Pam Golding (6 th )

Leach Pharmacy (7 th )

Edge Financial Group (8 th )

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, May 22, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

