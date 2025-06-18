Children get lowdown on safety

Vusithemba, a local aftercare centre in Nemato, hosted a Child Protection Awareness Day event, bringing together children from various schools. The event aimed to educate and empower children on their rights and safety.

Social worker Miss Amanda Zolwana played a pivotal role in the event, engaging with the children on sensitive topics such as bullying, sexual assault, and child trafficking. Given the alarming rise in cases of child trafficking and rape in South Africa, the discussion emphasized the importance of children being aware of their surroundings and taking necessary precautions.

During the event, Zolwana highlighted four crucial points for children to remember when interacting with strangers:

Don’t take anything from strangers: Children were advised not to accept gifts, treats, or any other items from people they don’t know well. Avoid going anywhere with strangers: Children should never accompany someone they don’t know without permission from a trusted adult. Don’t talk to strangers when alone: Children were encouraged to stay close to trusted adults in public and avoid engaging in conversations with strangers when alone. Tell a trusted adult if a stranger approaches: Children were taught to report any suspicious interactions with strangers to a trusted adult, such as a parent, teacher, or caregiver.

The event coincided was held in celebration/ awareness of Child protection week, a national initiative aimed at promoting the rights and well-being of children. The week-long campaign serves as a reminder of the importance of creating a safe and nurturing environment for children to grow and thrive.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, June 12, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

Share this: Tweet



