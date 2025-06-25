The SAHRC releases policy brief to tackle systemic sabotage of water infrastructure

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it is concerned that the right to access clean water – a constitutional entitlement – is under threat. As a result, it has published a policy brief taking into account the systemic sabotage of essential water infrastructure, particularly by so-called “water mafias.”
The statement from the SAHRC came days after Gift of the Giver relief workers in flood-stricken communities near Mthatha were threatened by so-called water mafia. According to reports in the Daily Dispatch, Gift of the Givers workers were threatened when they were filling water tankers for delivery to communities where floods had destroyed infrastructure.
The policy brief published by the SAHRC with the expert assistance of the Dullah Omar Institute at the University of the Western Cape highlights the prevalence of systemic sabotage of essential water infrastructure and its impact on the public and the economic costs associated with this practice. The policy brief outlines various legislative and policy mechanisms at the disposal of the state, which could be utilised in addressing the systemic sabotage of essential water infrastructure.
“The policy brief seeks to be a clarion call to the law enforcement agencies and other state actors across all levels to use various legislative and policy instruments to root out systemic sabotage of water infrastructure,” the SAHRC said in a statement.
The policy brief makes several advisory recommendations which include among others:
-
That the Cabinet Member responsible for policing: Add activities targeting water services infrastructure to the policing priorities and needs in the Draft National Policing Policy (October 2023); and finalise and adopt the Draft National Policing Policy.
-
That the Office of the President: Proclaim and promulgate the remainder of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act 8 of 2019.
-
When the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act 8 of 2019 comes into operation, the Minister responsible for the administration of the Act: Declare all water services infrastructure as critical infrastructure in terms of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act 8 of 2019.
-
That the deliberate sabotage of water services infrastructure be considered as constituting a crime in terms of section 3(1) of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015.
-
That the deliberate sabotage of water-related infrastructure to the extent where it is deliberately accompanied with an intent to instil fear, public panic or overthrow the current order while causing serious water disruption should be considered as constituting a terrorist activity in terms of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Act 23 of 2022.