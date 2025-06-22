Makhanda business owner shot as he flees attackers

A business owner was injured in an attack outside his Makhanda home on Friday night. Makhanda police are investigating a case of attempted murder.
Captain Marius McCarthy, South African Police Service spokesperson, said the man was returning home from his Makhanda business around 8.30pm on Friday June 20. He was in Retief Street, when he noticed a white VW polo coming towards him at a high speed, forcing him to stop.
“When he stopped, two male suspects jumped out of the VW Polo and ran towards him,” McCarthy said. “The suspects banged on the window for him to open but he refused. It is further alleged that while the victim fled with his vehicle trying to escape the attack, two shots were fired.”
The 46-year-old victim was hit in his arm and leg. He is in a stable condition after being hospitalised.
“The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made as yet,” McCarthy said.
