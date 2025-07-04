SA champ powers to G2C victory

The BUCO G2C Gravel/Mountain Bike Race is riding high as one of the premier cycling races in the province after experiencing an uptick in the number of participating cyclists ensuring another action-packed edition that finished at the Port Alfred Country Club on Sunday.

“Prettiest race I’ve been to”, “the view was awesome from Woest Hill”, “scenery just magnificent”, “the camaraderie and organisation are truly special” and “the tail wind was great behind us” were just some of the positive comments from tired but satisfied riders at the finish line.

There were also a number of highlights that shone a positive light on this edition of G2C. Winner of the women’s 70km bike race was Rachel Seaman, who is the SA U23 national road cycling champion. Another was the AmaRider Cycling Club whose participating numbers shot up to 30 from 15 last year and Lorraine Maree of St Francis Bay who after Sunday’s race, had participated in every G2C race since its inception in 2013.

First to set off in perfect weather conditions at 7am at the Makhanda start were the E-bikes for their 58km ride, followed by the MTB bikes. Then came the second group of E-bikers for their 70km challenge and the gravel/MTB bikes over the same distance.

Main race organiser, Julie Briggs of Mountain Events, who hailed this year’s G2C as a huge success, said though they were still reconciling the numbers, there was definitely a significant increase in the number of participating cyclists.

“I think our media partner’s preview build-up of the race and the G2C’s popularity has got a lot to do with the increase,” said Briggs. “It was also good to have the race return to its original route this year after a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak at a farm on the route last year enforced a change.”

The race kicked off in Makhanda with riders ascending the hill at Mountain Drive then picking up speed down on to the Salem Road, before veering left onto an adjacent farm with its single track path. The cyclists then head off in to a housing estate with its roaming wildlife such as giraffe and buck before heading to the finish at PA Country Club.

Gqeberha’s Seaman – the current SA U23 road cycling champion- crossed the finish line first at the country club in the premier woman’s race over 70km in a time of 2:26.40, followed by vet category winner, Shale Biggs, (2:35.35) and in third place, Nicola Clayton (2:43.43) who was placed first in the sub-vet category.

“It’s probably one of the prettiest races I have done so far,” said Seaman at the finish. “The tail wind really helped a lot and the organisation was really great and the route was very easy to follow. I have to say for me it was the last climbs that were difficult, because I was pushing very hard but I am very happy with the result.”

In the 70km mountain bike race for men it was Tyrone Kleinsmidt of Addo who powered in to the finish in a time of 2:07.55 followed by Johannes Gerber who won the vet category (2:08.44) in second place and Stuart Tiltmann (2:11.49) in third place.

“It went well out there … however I had to be watchful in the first part of the race as it was a bit technical but my mountain bike background kept me nice and safe and clean on the descent,” said Kleinsmidt. “I made a break 20kms in … so I made an early move and rode 52km on my own. It was worth it; a nice fast road and I enjoyed it,” he added.

In the men’s MTB/gravel bike section over 58km it was the young Gabriel Tomsett who hit the finish line in first position in a time of (1:50.14) with Kyle Naude in second spot (1:50.53) and Luthando Fatyi who came in first in the sub-vet category, in third place (1:54.23).

Among the women, it was Ashleigh Schroeter (2:05.22) who also won the 15-16 age group category, followed by Irene Snyman (2:27.42) and Penny Robertson (2:39.27) in third place.

In the men’s 58km E-bike ride it was Riaan Vosloo of Gqeberha (1:36.38) who was first past the post at PA Country Club . Sharon Kockott won the women’s section in 2:05.44. Brett Young came home in first t position in the E-bike race over 70km in (2:11.31) and Emily Campbell came out tops in the women’s category (2:45.12).

Vosloo said the race was challenging yet, enjoyable. “This is an awesome race … very nice and very well organised and beautiful scenery,” said Vosloo. I train every day of my life … about 300km a week … I had a heart attack two years ago and that’s why I am exercising every day to stay healthy.”

A noticeable aspect were mothers and fathers and other family members who came out to support cyclists. Among them were Brian Seaman who supported his daughter and SA champion road cyclist, Rachel. Kleinsmidt was supported by dad, Andre and his mom at the finish.

Briggs said organisers were trying to do introduce new innovations every year of the G2C and one of those was to make it a family event.

“They really enjoyed the event. We really tried to make it more of a family event this year,” she said. “We want people to bring their families for weekends away … so we want people to come out with families and our goal to create a family environment where they can spend the day at the finish line at the Port Alfred Country Club finish.

“Besides making it a fun element for the family we are also planning to work closely with local tourism bodies next year. We also focus on improving the experience for riders every year. “

Briggs said the AmaRiders Cycling Club initiative has been selected as the main beneficiary of funds raised, because of the positive impact they are having on the Makhanda community.

“They are doing such good work .. their members have moved up to 30 active members build and one of their initiatives is to maintain trails. They have also assisted us with various duties such as working on the cycle trails (for G2C) and we were then able to pay them for that. They are also planning to expand in to Kenton and Port Alfred – and out is a mutually beneficial relationship.

“They also have a full-time administrator who goes to schools to teach kids about cycling and well-being. For us it’s a big thing that kids get to play and enjoy the fresh air and their programme is making a huge difference and that is why we try to work closely with them,” said Briggs.

Briggs thanked and acknowledged Kenton, Makhanda and Port Alfred BUCO (main sponsor), Pick n pay, (doughnuts for riders at the finish) and Spar Rosehill (drinks) for their support. “We also thank all the local business – they, together with the main sponsors all do support the event and it makes a huge difference.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, June 26, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

