Sold! Good support for Bathurst auction

Pikes Post at The Ploughman was bustling last Friday night as an enthusiastic crowd charged their glasses and bid for bargain-priced tools, electronic equipment, garden essentials, premium whiskey, designer décor, artworks, weekend getaways and a lot more. The annual auction in aid of the Bathurst Agricultural Museum – formally titled the Geoff Palmer Honorary Auction – lived up to its reputation as one of the village’s unmissable social events of the year.

Peter Charter played a big part in creating the right atmosphere with his auctioneer patter and one-liners. Village stalwart Tanya Schenk’s reputation as animal lover provided ample material: “It’s not alive, Tanya!” he directed at her as he opened the bidding for a warthog donated by a local farmer.

With no fewer than 67 lots up for grabs, there was an extraordinary variety – testament to the community spirit that holds the museum – and indeed much of the village – together. A river cruise (Let’s Go), deep-sea fishing trip (Black Fish Charters), lots of game (not alive!), horseback beach rides (Three Sisters and Beachcombers), high-quality tools and equipment, stays at top local reserves and resorts were just some of the high-quality bargains snapped up.

In his thank-you letter to sponsors, museum chairperson Ryno Hattingh said, “Thanks to your contribution, we were able to raise a substantial amount to support the museum.”

The Bathurst Agricultural Museum receives no state funding, either from the municipality or from the provincial and national arts and culture budgets, and it is entirely public support that keeps their doors open.

For more information about the museum visit their website, www.bathurstmuseum.co.za

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, July 3, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

