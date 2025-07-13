Boknes stakeout, high-speed chase lead to abalone arrest

Hours of observation, a lengthy pursuit of suspects on foot and a high-speed vehicle chase led to the arrest of a poaching suspect on the R72 near Alexandria on Thursday July 10. The full-moon anti-poaching operation was conducted jointly by the South African Police Service’s Port Alfred K9 Unit, the Kariega Reserve’s Anti-Poaching Unit and private security.
SAPS spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the operation started at 8pm on Thursday July 10.
“Members conducted observation duties at Boknes strand near Kenton-On-Sea when a white [passenger vehicle] was spotted dropping off groups of suspected poachers,” McCarthy said.
The men entered the sea and when they came out of the water hours later, they were carrying bags. They carried them into a nearby residential area, where the members of the operation lost sight of them.
“Thorough investigation led police to a nearby farm where bags containing abalone and diving equipment were found hidden in bushes,” McCarthy said.
Another lengthy surveillance of the area where the bags were hidden followed.
Around 12.30pm on Friday July 12, the police picked up the same white vehicle entering the road to Boknes and loading the hidden bags.
A vehicle checkpoint was immediately set up near the R72. The white vehicle approached and, ignoring the stop signs, bypassed the temporary roadblock.
During the chase, three passengers jumped out of the white Toyota Corolla and disappeared into nearby bushes just before the vehicle collided with another vehicle traveling on the R72 National Road towards Alexandria.
“The driver of the [vehicle] sustained minor injuries and was arrested for possession and transportation of abalone without a permit, driving under the influence of liquor and reckless and negligent driving. Abalone with an estimated street value of more than one hundred thousand rand (R129 381.00), a scale, four diving cylinders and one weight belt were found in the [vehicle],” McCarthy said.
All were confiscated along with the vehicle.
The occupants of the other vehicle involved in the accident were injured and transported to hospital by ambulance.
“The suspect is due to appear before the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court when charged,” McCarthy said.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.