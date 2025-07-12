July dates for N2 blasting

Upgrading of N2 national route between Makhanda and Fish River pass: Blasting Works on N2 Sections 13 and 14 for July 2025
The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) on Friday announced blasting operations planned for July 2025.
• Thursday 3 July 2025
• Monday 7 July 2025
• Thursday 10 July 2025
• Monday 14 July 2025
• Thursday 17 July 2025
• Monday 21 July 2025
• Thursday 24 July 2025
• Monday 28 July 2025
• Thursday 31 July 2025
“All blasting happens off the road and it normally does not affect public traffic. Under exceptional conditions, the road might be closed from 3pm to 4pm,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Eastern Cape’s Provincial Head.
Motorists travelling westwards between East London or eQonce and Gqeberha are advised to consider using the following alternative route:
• From East London, follow the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea through Ncanarha and turn left onto the N2 and continue to Gqeberha.
Motorists travelling eastwards between Gqeberha and eQonce or East London may consider using the following alternative routes:
• From Gqeberha, follow the N2 to Ncanarha and turn right onto the R72 at the junction at Ncanarha and travel on via Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London.
• From East London, turn left onto the N2 and travel westwards through to eQonce.
“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads,” said Peterson.
