Celebrate the 12th Annual Bathurst Country Affair

Bathurst, Historic Village – August 29-31: Join us for the 12th annual Bathurst Country Affair, where the charm of our historic village comes alive with festivities, culture, and community spirit. This year’s event promises an exciting lineup of activities, culinary delights, and entertainment for all ages.
The Grand Parade: A Timeless Spectacle
Experience The Grand Parade, a festival highlight featuring vintage tractors, classic cars, majestic horses, and so much more. This captivating procession showcases Bathurst’s rich heritage and vibrant community spirit.
Meet Our Famous Town Criers
Capture memorable moments with Bathurst’s famous town criers. These lively figures add tradition and charm to the festival, making for perfect photo opportunities.
Explore Settlers Square: The Heart of the Festival
Located opposite The Historic Pig, Settlers Square is the festival’s vibrant hub. Discover over 40 market stalls offering handcrafted goods and unique finds. Relax in the big chill area under tents, where families can gather to enjoy their food and soak up the festival atmosphere, all beneath the shade of wild fig trees. 🍃🍽️
Wine & Food Pairings – Four Exclusive Settings
Savour expertly curated wine and food pairings at four different beautiful locations across Bathurst, each hosted by industry professionals. These sessions offer a unique opportunity to indulge in exquisite combinations of local wines and gourmet bites, guided by the best in the business. Booking is absolutely essential, as places are limited. For details and bookings, please WhatsApp 083 645 1280.
Culinary & Beverage Highlights
Cook-Off Challenge: Witness chefs battle it out in a cook-off that showcases local flavours.
Gin, Wine, & Beer Tastings: Savor tastings of artisanal gins, exquisite wines, and refreshing beers in the picturesque garden at The Historic Pig. These tastings are a must for any beverage enthusiast looking to explore the local flavors.
The Village Green: An Intimate Venue
Visit The Village Green, an intimate venue perfect for families, where visitors can explore some of the village’s most beautiful shops, enjoy beer tastings, and participate in additional children’s activities. It’s a must-visit spot for families seeking a complete festival experience.
Live Entertainment & Historical Exploration
Performances & Historic Trails: Delight in diverse music and explore guided trails that reveal Bathurst’s rich history.
Choir at St John’s Church: Experience a moving choir performance in the historic ambiance of St John’s Church.
Fun for Adults
Join in light-hearted competitions designed for adults, ensuring plenty of laughs and camaraderie:
Beer Drinking Contest: Test your drinking prowess in this spirited celebration of local brews. 🍻
Beer Belly Competition: Enjoy the humor and community spirit with this quirky contest. 😂
Beard Competition: Show off your facial hair in this friendly showcase of style. 🧔
Eating Competition & One-of-a-Kind Drag Race: Test your appetite and enjoy the unique drag race, sure to entertain. 🚗💨
Family-Friendly Activities
Bring the whole family for a variety of engaging activities at the Bathurst Country Affair:
Join in playful games like pineapple throwing and “bokdrol spoeg,” open to all ages.
Enjoy safe target shooting, as well as scenic tractor and pony rides.
Explore market stalls for unique crafts and local products.
Relax together in the big chill area under tents in Settlers Square, where families can gather to enjoy their food and soak up the festive atmosphere.
Capture memories with a photo alongside our famous town criers.