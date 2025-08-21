Paws, poetry and pure love

The friendliest, happiest, smallest and biggest dogs turned out for the annual Bathurst Dog Show and Family Fun Day last weekend. Poetry, some impromptu music and heartwarming personal accounts of just what particular companion animals meant to their owners provided interludes to a show of sheer four-legged love. The whole affair took place under a big gazebo on the Village Green, where Danie Boneschans and Corinne Willoughby deftly MCed and stage-managed proceedings.

Bathurst truly came to the party, with local businesses and individuals generously sponsoring more than 30 prizes for the event organised by Vivien Challis and Charlotte Brennan.

Judges Donna Deniss, Johann Wilhelm from Retreat to Eden and SPCA vet Dr Nnete Mohlala were hard put as to just who was the waggiest, smallest, tallest or fanciest as owners were put through their paces to convince them. The event was about a lot more than winning, but there were winners in the categories of friendliest, hooligans, happy dog pack, fancy dress, favourite rescue, golden oldie, teenie tiny, big giants, overall and, finally, ‘dog that didn’t win but should have’.

FAVOURITE RESCUE: Winner Fluffy and joys a petting by judge Donna Dennis while her owner Louis van Eeden (left, wearing glasses) and Retreat to Eden’s Johan Wilhelm (wearing a beanie) look on. Pictures: SUE MACLENNAN EXPERT OINION: Judges (from left) Donna Dennis, Retreat to Eden’s Johan Wilhelm and SPCA veterinarian Dr Nnete Mohlala. GOLDEN OLDIE: Micie with owner Hilary Storer. SPCA CREW: Staff and volunteers at the stall of Port Alfred based Ndlambe and District SPCA (from left) Monique Masson, Matthew Knowles, Jasmin Loos, Forbes Coutts (administration manager) and Dr Nnete Mohlala (veterinarian). UUUMMM… Winning rescue, Fluffy, looks suspiciously at Sjiro, the statue-dog on the Village Green, while owner Louis van Eeden looks on. Confidence: Johann Wilhelm with Retreat to Eden rescue, Hawk.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, July 24, 2025.

