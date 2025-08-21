Port Alfred Country Club under new leadership

At a recent AGM the new committee was elected with Sticks Stiglingh as Chairman and Ian Robertson as Vice Chairman. James Fox was appointed as the new manager in the new structure. He was chairman from 2004 until the last election. We thank him for his lengthy good service andwish him well as manager.

Two new clubs were approved at our meeting; the netball club and the cycling club.

The Country Club now has athletics, bridge, pigeon, cricket, shooting, cycling, netball, Stenden, as well as mini golf and rock climbing as affiliated clubs or associations. Every sporting club is welcome to affiliate to the Country Club and individual members are allowed to join as social members if they do not affiliate to the sporting codes. The venues at the Country Club are also available for hire for events and special occasions. Contact 046 624 3537/ 076 992 7660 or pacountryclub@gmail.com for enquiries.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, July 24, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

