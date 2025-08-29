District celebrates women firefighters

Women firefighters in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality (SBDM) were honoured for their bravery and commitment at a special awards ceremony at Port Alfred Civic ceremony on Friday night.

Sarah Baartman municipality officials, among them municipal manager, Unathi Daniels, and council speaker, Nomhle Gaga, were among the guests who honoured the courage, dedication, and service of women firefighters from across the district.

The ceremony formed part of the district’s Women’s Month activities, paying tribute to the women who put their lives on the line daily to protect communities in a district that is highly vulnerable to fires and disasters.

“These women put their lives on the line for our safety. Their bravery is an inspiration to all of us, and their contributions to our communities cannot be overstated,” said Daniels

Portfolio councillor for infrastructure development and community services, councillor Athenkosi Diniso, payed homage to the vital role of firefighters in the district.

“Firefighters are the backbone of our district. Given the high risk of fires and disasters in our region, their work is not only invaluable but lifesaving.”

SBDM Speaker, Cllr Nomhle Gaga, applauded the female firefighters for their dedication and service.

“As government, we honour the many remarkable women across our district who work tirelessly, often under dangerous conditions, to serve and protect. These firefighters embody the strength and resilience of women in our communities.”

The Sarah Baartman district municipality reaffirmed its commitment to supporting women in emergency services and continues to recognise their critical contributions to the safety and wellbeing of residents, she said.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 21, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

