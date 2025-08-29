Stenden students mix things up… in a good way!

Second-year Stenden South Africa students recently attended a cocktail-making masterclass at the MyPond Hotel, courtesy of Fitch & Leedes. The event brought in a seasoned mixologist from Cape Town, Jody Francis, who shared his expertise with the eager students. Francis kicked off the session with some essential theory, emphasising that while creativity is key, it’s crucial to balance it with practical skills. “You can’t let creativity override the basics of making drinks,” he stressed. “Today, we’re going to follow three rules to craft the perfect drink in a quick and effective way.”

The students were then treated to a demonstration of Francis’s skills as he mixed three cocktails: a refreshing Litchi Spritzer, a creamy Pina Colada, and a spicy Moscow Mule. As they watched, they learned about the importance of balance in cocktail making, how to make sure your cocktail stays cold for a long period of time and lastly aesthetic how to make a cocktail look pleasing to the eye these are all crucial elements that elevate a drink from good to great.

The hands-on experience was a huge hit with the students, who got to taste the delicious creations and gain valuable insights into the art of mixology. It was a fantastic opportunity for them to learn new skills, experiment with flavours, and get inspired by the world of cocktails. Juliet Alexander said she enjoyed the class and learnt to appreciate a good cocktail more and will be trying out with her friends.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 21, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

