Widening the circle

Round Table Port Alfred chair

,

Keanen

Hendricks

,

said Port Alfred was chosen as the venue because of its central location.

“

We reported on all activities we had done so far this year including winter ride for warmth and the

soupathon

run in conjunction with Ladies Circle and PA Lions on Mandela Day.

We also presented our financial report with Border and EP

Area

chairmen

present

”

.

He said

representatives

also proposed for the introduction of a bi-

area

conference to allow for two Round Table areas to be present at one meeting