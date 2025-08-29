Widening the circle

Round Table Port Alfred 177 received a thumbs-up for its well organised community projects following a visit from their EP area chairman Daneel Meiring and other regional counterparts this past weekend. On Friday, the Makhanda, Border and Port Elizabeth and Port Alfred representatives came together for a meet-and-greet session where everyone enjoyed a braai at Round Table’s headquarters next to the PA River & Ski Boat club. On Saturday followed a business meeting with all representatives and their wives followed by a spit braai social.
Round Table Port Alfred chair, Keanen Hendricks, said Port Alfred was chosen as the venue because of its central location. “We reported on all activities we had done so far this year including winter ride for warmth and the soupathon run in conjunction with Ladies Circle and PA Lions on Mandela Day. We also presented our financial report with Border and EP Area chairmen present”. He said representatives also proposed for the introduction of a bi-area conference to allow for two Round Table areas to be present at one meeting.
