Jehovah Jireh Haven at wit’s end as burglars run rampant

The Jehovah Jireh Haven in Alexandria is buckling under the weight of a series of burglaries and the owners are at their wits end as to how to stem the tide.

To make matters worse, three suspects who were arrested following a recent break-in at their school facility for young children where laptops, stationery, school bags and other items were stolen, are back at their gate threatening them, claimed manager Molly Bam.

The SA Police Service have confirmed the arrest of the suspects but did not stipulate whether they had been released after a court appearance. The docket is still with the NPA, the SAPS said.

Bam said only one laptop was recovered from the four stolen in a damaged state, and the nursery hard-hit by the break-ins are battling to replace items. Bam said the thieves even managed to cut through steel locks fixed to doors and gates of the school.

“It’s so sad, they removed the barbed wire fencing. All our school items of the little ones were stolen from bags, laptops, calculators, stationery and even school shoes were taken,” she said.

“It was a Thursday evening (two weeks ago) they took off with almost everything … leaving a mess behind too (defecating). They entered through the doors by cutting through the steel locks. Two months ago they opened the back part of our sports club and stole 20l water bottles, two bags of items, copper piping, taps and our gas cylinders.”

Bam claimed the suspects were out on the streets and have reappeared at their gate threatening them.

“They threaten us right by our gate and even in the street; the break-ins and robberies in Alexandria are getting worse. All our barbed wire has been stolen off the walls at certain spots.”

Bam claims some of the items were being sold in schools and others in the townships for as little as R10.

“Does it stop my love for people? No. Hopefully they (suspects) will be sent to jail and change their ways. They’re not robbing because they’re hungry … no it is because of drugs,” said a frustrated Bam. We’d like to thank police and armed response for being there for us.”

SA Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy confirmed that Alexandria SAPS had arrested three suspects between the ages of 18 and 26 in connection with the burglary at Jehovah Jireh Haven.

McCarthy said the suspects had already appeared in court and the docket is still with the NPA.

He said the accused were released on warning and the case was postponed to September 5 for further investigation. “The following stolen property was recovered, stationary, five backs and one laptop.”

“The abuse or abuse of drugs is often the biggest contributing factor to property-related crimes such as house-breaking,” said McCarthy.

“Awareness campaigns remain an important part of the prevention of crime strategies that aim to educate and provide safety tips to the public.”

He said safety tips included simple measures such as locking windows, leaving indoor lights on a timer, double or deadlocking doors and having exterior sensor lights.

“The SAPS frequently issues media statements with safety tips, including those related to housebreaking and theft prevention. These tips often emphasise community involvement, improved security measures and awareness of surroundings. These include installing security systems, ensuring doors and windows are properly secured and being vigilant about suspicious activities.”

He said keeping properties well-lit can act as a deterrent. “Bright lights could discourage burglars from targeting your home.”

“Store tools and ladders securely: These can be used togain access to your property. And consider a watchdog as barking dogs can alert you to potential intruders.”

McCarthy said community involvement in thwarting potential crime through a strong neighbourhood watch can help deter criminals. “Participate in local crime prevention initiatives, join neighbourhood watches and community-based programmes.”

“By taking these proactive steps individuals can significantly reduce their risk of becoming a victim of housebreaking,” he added.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 14, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

