New equestrian centre to open at showgrounds

With under a month to go before the launch of the new Bathurst Agricultural Showgrounds Equestrian Centre, horseriding lessons are already fully subscribed, with a growing waiting list. The centre, which officially opens on October 1, will offer a comprehensive riding school catering to various disciplines, alongside specialised programmes for youth and groom training, and development.

Bathurst resident Donna Dennis, who has been one of the drivers of the initiative, explained that the combination of a strong horse-riding community in the area, and the existing facilities at the showgrounds were a natural fit.

“We had lots of people asking about riding lessons for their kids,” Dennis said. “We looked around for a space – but it seemed pointless to build something new when there are already facilities at the showgrounds.

“So we approached [Bathurst Agricultural Society chairperson] Neil [Scott] with a proposal to start a small riding school there.”

That idea soon turned into a much bigger endeavour.

In their media release, BASEC said they would offer “a comprehensive riding school catering to various disciplines, alongside specialised programmes for youth and groom, training, and development. These initiatives reflect our commitment to fostering equestrian skills and nurturing the next generation of riders from all walks of life.”

Dennis explained, “We decided it would not only be about kids learning how to ride: there would also be a therapeutic component.”

Then, an important focus would be youth development through riding and competing, as well as practical and theoretical training.

“We’d like to encourage more kids to love and understand animals and how to care for them,” Dennis said.

Youth development tied in perfectly with what the Bathurst Agricultural Society’s efforts to develop youth showing.

Skills network

Young riders in the area already participate in events organised by the South African National Equestrian Schools Association.

“Sanesa’s East London and [Gqeberha] officials are very supportive of what we’re doing,” Dennis said. “We’re also working closely with the SA showing, showjumping and equestrian associations.”

There is also a wealth of local skill and experience. For example, national showing judge Philippa Penrose lives in Port Alfred.

“The skills are here and they’re underutilised,” Dennis said.

Facilities

Scott spoke enthusiastically about the project.

“It’s a big plus, not only for the showgrounds, but for the community,” he said.

The Bathurst Agricultural Society is a member of the Eastern Cape Agricultural Showing Association (Ecasa) which places great emphasis on youth showing.

‘It’s been Ecasa’s national focus since the early 2000s,” Scott said. “The programmes teach young people how to care for animals – brushing and grooming them (depending what kind of animal it is) – how and what to feed them, as well as how to show them.

“It’s not the animal that’s judged, it’s the child,” Scott said.

Scott is please that the showgrounds facilities will be more consistently utilized. With 69 stables already there, there’s no shortage.

“It will just be a question of moving animals around when there is a show,” he said.

Ten of the stables will be set aside for the riding school.

The Bathurst Riding Club would continue to call the show grounds their home, maintaining their regular activities as an integral component of the Bathurst Agricultural Society.

Public support

Formal riding lessons start on October 1, Dennis said. “We have ponies, and some horses, but we’re looking for more horses that are suitable for the school.”

There had been adults also enquiring about outrides for themselves.

The school is looking for old tack and riding gear.

“Riding is an expensive sport and the barriers to entry re considerable: we’re doing everything we can to lower that barrier and make the sport more accessible,” Dennis said.

The Bathurst Agricultural Society said, “This exciting development enhances our mission, encapsulated in our logo: Where town and country meet. BASEC strengthens our community’s connection to equestrian heritage, uniting enthusiasts from all walks of life.”

For more information, contact the Bathurst Agricultural Society at bas@thebas.co.za or 063 685 5117.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, September 11, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

Share this: Tweet



