Three die in N2 crash

Three people have died and three others sustained injuries when a Toyota SUV lost control on the N2 around 10km from Nanaga travelling towards Makhanda.
Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said allegations were that a SUV with eight occupants lost control and overturned.
“One adult male and two adult females died on the scene. The driver is among the deceased,” Binqose said. “ The injured have been transferred to Livingstone and Mercantile Hospitals in Gqeberha.”
An inquest document had been opened for further investigations.

