Alexandria cops nab three after hijacking

Swift reaction by Alexandria police resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of a vehicle stolen during a hijacking incident just 24 hours earlier.
South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said around 9.45am on Sunday, September 21, 2025, members attached to Alexandria SAPS received information about the location of a vehicle stolen during a hijacking incident the previous day. The incident in Swartkops, Gqeberha, happened on Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Swartkops, Gqeberha.
The Alexandria police reacted immediately and on the R72 about 10km from Alexandria, they found a vehicle parked next to the road that matched the description of the vehicle stolen during the Swartkops, Gqeberha incident.
Two men aged 26 and 27 and a 33-year-old were found inside the vehicle, a silver Nissan Juke.
“They were arrested for the possession of suspected stolen property and the vehicle was confiscated by police,” McCarthy said.
The suspects were due to appear before the Alexandria Magistrate’s court soon.
“Acting Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Brigadier Asogran Naidoo applauded members involved for the quick and effective response to information received,” McCarthy said.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.