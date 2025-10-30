New agency aims to build digital bridges

“We want to show that innovation doesn’t only live in big cities — it lives in communities that just need a chance to shine.”

Founder of SM Digital Siviwe Mbele inspired as she described her journey from Ukhanyo Secondary School, through Joburg corporate life, back to her Alexandria, Ndlambe roots. Throughout ran a strong thread of gratitude to those who’d helped her and others find a foothold in the world, and an unshakeable belief in young people’s potential – no matter where they come from.

Mbele was speaking at the glamorous launch of the youth-powered all-round digital agency at The House Kitchen in Kenton-on-Sea last Saturday. Glamorous it was – but also grounded.

Speaking of what had inspired her to start, she said, “My grandmother is the first businesswoman I knew.”

Siviwe’s grandmother Nowethu Mbele, seated at the main table at the launch, beamed proudly.

Then, a donation of tablets to Ukhanyo Secondary School by local farmers, the Fick brothers, meant that for matric, she had all the learning resources she wanted at her fingertips. With an A for maths, Mbele coasted into tertiary studies, and on into the workplace in high-paced Joburg.

“I’m a product of people who gave back. People who believed in me when I had very little, who saw potential and poured into it.

That shaped me. It taught me that impact is not about having everything, it’s about using what you have to open doors for others,” Siviwe said. “That’s why I started SM Digital Agency. Because I believe in creating access… Access to opportunity, visibility and growth. Especially for those who come from places where such access isn’t always available.

“At the heart of SM Digital is the dream to see more people and businesses from places like Alexandria, Kenton On Sea, Port Alfred, Port Elizabeth, East London – I mean the whole of the Eastern Cape – thrive digitally,” Siviwe said. “We want to create opportunities where they didn’t exist before. We want to equip youth with the skills to compete in the tech and creative industries.

“We want to show that innovation doesn’t only live in big cities — it lives in communities that just need a chance to shine.”

Guest speaker Mike Pantsi, a cultural historian and Assistant Researcher at Nelson Mandela University, spoke glowingly of the enterprise, saying, “This is an example of what happens when people invest in others.

“This new venture is a valuable contribution to a province that is steadily positioning itself as a centre of innovation.”

SM Digital Agency offers:

* Brand Strategy & Identity for helping businesses tell their stories clearly and beautifully

* Social Media Management for building consistent and engaging online presence

* Web Design & Development for creating user-friendly, high-impact websites

* Digital Marketing for connecting brands to the right audiences

* Content Creation & Storytelling for crafting authentic narratives that convert

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 23, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

