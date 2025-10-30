Getting there the win for smashing wooden spoonists

Two athletes might have ended up last in the 27km Buco Smash the Pineapple Race at the weekend but walking the entire distance is still quite an achievement.

Gqeberha-based athletes Ganief Davids and Genevieve Laycock of Charlo Athletics and Nedbank Running Clubs respectively, finished in 3:53.07 after tackling the race on foot to get their hands on the coveted pineapple medal.

Laycock who received an award for her 10 th Pineapple “run” decided to walk this year’s race and Davids, who still participates in marathons, decided to support her in his debut Pineapple race, staying by her side throughout.

“He (Ganief) only walked with me because it’s my 10 th Pineapple race. I didn’t have anyone to walk with , so he said ‘ok I will walk with you, no problem’. I was a runner but I just walk now; when Ganief trains for races he walks with me,” said Laycock.

Davids said despite being a seasoned runner he had enjoyed the walk.

“I am a runner but I am now into it (walking) because of her … so if there’s a race and she walks, then I walk with her. It is a bit long-winded for a runner but I am getting used to it. I really enjoyed my first Pineapple race … I had enough time to look at the scenery and all the farmlands.”

Laycock admits that the wind had tested their endurance at one stage.

“The wind was ok … because there were lots of trees on the one side and then we got to one part where there was nothing at all to shield us from the wind, and I said to Ganief: ‘It’s over here now … it’s over.”

But the pair kept moving forward battling a fierce head wind and a few drops of rain.

“We run for fun … and you just have to enjoy it .. the camaraderie and team spirit is really great,” the pair said.

“I Ganief I’ll give him a let-off next year, that he can run the race – my 11 th – if all goes well; I don’t want to deny him his run,” said Laycock

And how are they feeling after such a bruising walk?

“My feet are fatigued of course, but otherwise I’m fine”, said Laycock.

Davids admitted to never having walked so far in his life, adding that “this walking helps my running though”.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 23, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

