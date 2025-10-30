Athletes taste sweet success

TRIUMPHANT TRIO: Winner of the Buco Smash the Pineapple women’s race over 27km Leigh Callaghan, centre, of Achilles Athletics, is flanked by second-placed Refeloe Solomons, right, and Theresa Buchner at the prize-giving ceremony at Port Alfred Country Club on Saturday. Picture: MARK CARRELS SWEET SUCCESS: Men’s 27km winner, Sinethemba Jilingisi, of Haven Hills Athletics, centre, with Avenathi Avenathi, right, (second) and Buthshabetu Kayi (third), stands proudly with his winner’s cheque at the Buco Smash the Pineapple race prize-giving at Port Alfred Country Club on Saturday. Picture: MARK CARRELS

The Big Pineapple proved once again the perfect backdrop for the hundreds of runners who took to the starting line when the annual Buco Smash the Pineapple race set off from Bathurst on Saturday.

The race, organised by Kowie Striders under the auspices of EP Athletics Association, over 10km and 27km distances, attracted a colourful array of club athletes from various regions such as Gqeberha, Kariega, East London, Makhanda, Kenton and Port Alfred.

The 10km for men was won by top Kowie Striders’ athlete 18-year-old Thandolwethu Matsalo, (32:36) followed by Lithetha Gcume (36:03) and Lukhanyo Mafani (36:20) in third place. The women’s race saw Akhanya Ngesi, 19, of Kowie Striders (46:20) taking gold, followed by Liezl van Zyl (49:15) and Roxanne Smith (49:50).

In the 27km race, it was Sinetheba Jilingisi (1:31.45) of East London’s Haven Hills Athletics Club who was first past the post, followed by Avenathi Avenathi (1:40.30) and Buthshabetu Kayi (1:41.21). Leigh Callaghan (1:53.56) of Achilles Athletics from Gqeberha, crossed the finish line first in the women’s section followed by Refeloe Solomons (2:00.35) and in third place, Theresa Buchner (2:06.18).

On a cool, overcast morning, the runners kicked off from the starting point at the Big Pineapple outside Summerpine Ranch Hotel.

The athletes, after trodding off down a slight descent left the Big Pineapple trailing in their wake. Runners of all ages were in high spirits and various club athletes in their colourful vests along with some banter, added to the vibey atmosphere as they turned left at the hotel entrance on to the R67 in to Bathurst.

The runners were back on the R67 after a quick loop, with among the club colours spotted in the throng – Muirite Striders of Kariega, Kowie Striders, Run for Christ, Malabar, Charlo and Achilles Athletics Clubs from Gqeberha, Volo Vikings, Haven Hills, Oxford Striders, Ikhamva, Elite Athletics, Albany and Nedbank Running Club.

The athletes proceeded left onto the gravel section which joins the R72 at Kleinemonde. Then followed a right turn onto the Mooifontein Quarry road and back to the R67, where they turned right up the hill to turn left into Wharf Road. Then it was across the bridge, right into Van Der Riet up to the river and then back via Colegate, Biscay, Stocks and Mentone to the finish at PA Country Club.

Callaghan, said after a subdued start, athletes had run in to fierce head winds that made conditions a bit more difficult about 15km after they had set off.

“For the first 15km there was no wind at all. But at the 12km mark you go downhill, and then there’s a big uphill … and coming around the corner, we were hit by a headwind like you can’t believe it. “And to top it all, a sandstorm,” said Callaghan.

“About three years ago I started trail runs and from last year I just focused on road … trail gives you the strength and the road the speed. I’ve done a few ultras on the trails … but I am just glad I could win the race in Port Alfred.

Callaghan gave a big-thumbs up to the race organisers.

“The road was clearly marked, the marshals were amazing and negotiating the gravel was not even that bad at all … a well organised race and I take my hat off to the marshals and everyone who organised the race.”

Men’s winner, Sinethemba Jilingisi, is a former Port Alfred athlete who now resides in East London where he runs for the Haven Hills Athletics Club.

“It’s the first time I run this race (27km) but I have run the 10km before … I was trying my luck actually; I didn’t expect to win,” Jilingisi said

“Conditions for me were quite fine because I do most of my training on the gravel surfaces anyway. I was running with the bunch until 2km and then I ran alone as I was feeling fresh and I decided to break away and go for it.”

Earlier, Matsalo put on the afterburners to win the men’s 10km race that started and finished earlier at the PA Country Club.

Matsalo who will be running in EP colours at the national championships in Bloemfontein next month, says his body is holding up very well as he prepares for the big race.

“I am feeling fine and I am actually excited because I am feeling great,” said Matsalo. “It was a technical race … a very tactical race. I stayed with the bunch for 1km but from 2km to 10km I was all alone, as I was chasing the time. I planned to run 31 minutes but ran 32:36 because the headwinds after 15km were too hectic.”

He said he was focusing on doing well at the national championships.

“I am aiming to run my fastest time over 10km at the nationals in Bloemfontein … things are going very well; I am in very good shape and I still have four weeks left for nationals. But there’s still a bit of work to do as I haven’t quite finished my prep programme for the race.”

Kowie Striders’s chairperson, Mike Nunan, said team work had helped make the race steeped in history, a successful outing.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Kowie Striders and extras who worked on the side of the road and those who worked at the water tables; I would like to say thank you to my club committee members for putting up with my demands for the six weeks of organising this race. So thanks to everyone and thanks Port Alfred.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 23, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

