Man drowns at Kenton-on-Sea

Police have opened an inquest following the drowning of a man in the Kariega River at Kenton-on-Sea earlier today. The 21 year old man went missing under water while swimming with friends in the near the Kariega River slipway, according to NSRI Port Alfred station 11 commander Gerrit Cloete.
Cloete said at 1.49pm on Sunday November 2, the duty crews of NSRI Port Alfred and satellite rescue station, Kenton-On-Sea, were activated when members of the public reported a drowning in progress in the Kariega River, at Kenton-On-Sea.
“Our NSRI rescue vehicle, towing our NSRI JetRIB rescue craft Spirit of Kenton, NSRI rescue swimmers, the SA Police Services, Gardmed ambulance services, Police divers (WPDS – Water Policing and Diving Services) and Hi-Tec Security officers responded,” Cloete said.
When they arrived, they launched the NSRI rescue craft, Spirit of Kenton, and initiated surface water search efforts while NSRI rescue swimmers and police divers conducted sweeping line free dive search efforts.
“During extensive surface water and free dive search efforts the man was located under water and recovered onto the rescue craft by police divers, assisted by our NSRI rescue swimmers, and brought to shore where sadly he was declared deceased by paramedics,” Cloete said.
The man’s body had been taken into the care of Police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services and police had opened an Inquest docket, Cloete said.
Talk of the Town understands that the man is from Kenton-on-Sea and we extend our condolences to his family and friends.
