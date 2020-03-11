ROYAL ST ANDREWS HOTEL AMANZI CHALLENGE – SUPSA SA CHAMPS

SUPSA looks forward to being part of The Royal St Andrews Hotel Amanzi Challenge. We will be hosting the SA SUP & Paddleboard Championships 2020 in Port Alfred from the 17th till 19th of April 2020. This event includes distance races, sprints, surfing, technical races and foiling. The event is open to both the top competing athletes and social paddlers. Race registration will take place at the Halyards Hotel, Friday, 17 April 2020, and surfing registration will take place at East Beach at the competition zone.

Friday, 17 April 2020 – Distance Races (13 pm start) and Sprints (16h30 pm start)

Saturday, 18 April 2020,- Surfing (7 am start)

Sunday, 19 April 2020 – Surfing Finals (7 am start), Technical Races (12h10 pm start) & Foiling (14h30 pm start)

SUPSA’s primary objective is growth in the sport on all levels and we have included social divisions for all categories.

Thanks to our sponsors – The Royal St. Andrews Hotel, Talk of the Town, Gijima Sport ‘n Leisure and BSS Sports – for the support and enabling us to be able to offer R50 000 cash in prize money.

All entry fees are used for development and funding of our SA Team to go to the ISA World Championships.

Diarise this event, register and pay for your divisions, arrange your accommodation and transport and get paddling! It is going to be the greatest event of the year.