The health ministry on Wednesday confirmed another six cases of the coronavirus in SA.

This brings the number of patients to 13.

Four of those infected are in Gauteng and were part of a group that travelled to Italy earlier this month.

One is a 33-year-old woman‚ who returned from the European country on March 1. The other two are a couple‚ aged 34 and 33‚ who travelled to Germany and returned to SA on March 9.

A 57-year-old man‚ who travelled to Austria and Italy‚ is also on the list. He returned to SA on March 9.

KwaZulu-Natal has one confirmed case.

The patient is a 40-year-old man‚ who travelled to Portugal and returned to SA on March 7.

In the Western Cape‚ a 36-year-old man‚ who travelled to multiple countries‚ including Germany‚ Austria‚ Switzerland and Turkey‚ has tested positive.

He returned to SA on March 9.

“All the patients have now been advised. Those who are symptomatic have started receiving treatment‚” said ministry spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi.

“Some of these patients are already in hospital‚ while some‚ specifically those who are asymptomatic‚ are in self quarantine‚” she added.

This is a developing story.

By: Naledi Shange

Source: TMG Digital.