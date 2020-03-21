SA’s Covid-19 cases up to 240 as the Eastern Cape records its first patient

SA now has 240 cases of Covid-19, with the Eastern Cape recording its first case, the health ministry announced on Saturday.
This is an increase of 38 from Friday’s announcement.
The Eastern Cape’s first patient is a 28-year-old female who had travelled to Germany.
An official from the Eastern Cape health department confirmed that the woman works for Mercedes-Benz. She has been quarantined with her boyfriend in Beacon Bay, near East London.
Gauteng still has the most cases in the country with 125, followed by the Western Cape (74) and KwaZulu-Natal (27). Other provinces with confirmed cases are the Free State (7), Mpumalanga (5), Limpopo (1), and the Eastern Cape (1).
The details of the new cases are as follows:
GAUTENG: 16 cases
- 55-year-old male with pending travel history
- 26-year-old male with pending travel history
- 34-year-old female with pending travel history
- 43-year-old female with pending travel history
- 61-year-old male with pending travel history
- Six-year-old female with pending travel history
- 29-year-old female with pending travel history
- 45-year-old female with pending travel history
- 64-year-old female with pending travel history
- 67-year-old male who travelled to France and Ethiopia
- 39-year-old male who travelled to the UK
- 72-year-old female who travelled to Belgium and Netherlands
- 41-year-old male who travelled to France and Italy
- 37-year-old female with pending travel history
- 30-year-old female who travelled to the UK and Netherlands
- A male who travelled to France
KWAZULU-NATAL: 3 cases
- A 59-year-old male with pending travel history
- A 68-year-old male with pending travel history
- A 26-year-old female who travelled to the UK and USA
EASTERN CAPE: 1 case
- A 28-year-old female who travelled to Germany
WESTERN CAPE: 18 cases
- 30-year-old female who travelled to Ireland
- 57-year-old female who travelled to Germany and Switzerland
- 55-year-old male who travelled to France and Switzerland
- 74-year-old female who travelled to the UK
- 52-year-old male with pending travel history
- 44-year-old male who travelled to USA
- 26-year-old female who travelled to the UK
- 57-year-old male who travelled to Spain
- 36-year-old male who travelled to the UK and France
- 40-year-old female with pending travel history
- 52-year-old female who travelled to the UK
- 48-year-old female who travelled to the UK
- 39-year-old male who travelled to Ireland
- 36-year-old male with pending travel history
- 55-year-old female with pending travel history
- 35-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Germany
- 65-year-old female who travelled to the UK
- 34-year-old male with pending travel history
The total cases per province are:
- Eastern Cape 1
- Free State 7
- Gauteng 125
- KwaZulu-Natal 27
- Limpopo 1
- Mpumalanga 5
- Western Cape 74