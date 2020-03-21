SA’s Covid-19 cases up to 240 as the Eastern Cape records its first patient

This is an increase of 38 from Friday’s announcement.

The Eastern Cape’s first patient is a 28-year-old female who had travelled to Germany.

An official from the Eastern Cape health department confirmed that the woman works for Mercedes-Benz. She has been quarantined with her boyfriend in Beacon Bay, near East London.

Gauteng still has the most cases in the country with 125, followed by the Western Cape (74) and KwaZulu-Natal (27). Other provinces with confirmed cases are the Free State (7), Mpumalanga (5), Limpopo (1), and the Eastern Cape (1).

The details of the new cases are as follows:

GAUTENG: 16 cases

55-year-old male with pending travel history

26-year-old male with pending travel history

34-year-old female with pending travel history

43-year-old female with pending travel history

61-year-old male with pending travel history

Six-year-old female with pending travel history

29-year-old female with pending travel history

45-year-old female with pending travel history

64-year-old female with pending travel history

67-year-old male who travelled to France and Ethiopia

39-year-old male who travelled to the UK

72-year-old female who travelled to Belgium and Netherlands

41-year-old male who travelled to France and Italy

37-year-old female with pending travel history

30-year-old female who travelled to the UK and Netherlands

A male who travelled to France

KWAZULU-NATAL: 3 cases

A 59-year-old male with pending travel history

A 68-year-old male with pending travel history

A 26-year-old female who travelled to the UK and USA

EASTERN CAPE: 1 case