Covid-19: Are we doing enough? SA will hear from President Ramaphosa on Sunday

Companies have been hit by a wave of panic buying, expenditure on preventive measures such as sanitisers for staff and customers, shortened hours for liquor sales and employees as well as the public self-isolating.

Later on Sunday, the president will receive a delegation of leaders of political parties before chairing a meeting of the National Command Council, which will receive an update on the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak; as well as progress and challenges related to implementation of the recently promulgated regulations on the state of disaster and other measures to protect the country, as well as the economic impact.

The presidency said the council will consider whether the measures that are now in place to contain the spread of the virus are sufficient and what further measures are required.

After these discussions, the presidency said, Ramaphosa will address the nation in a message that will be broadcast on radio and television, and live-streamed online.