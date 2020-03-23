BREAKING | East London Covid-19 woman breaks quarantine

Tough-talking health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, who held a press briefing with the SA Council of Churches on Monday morning, said patient one — who allegedly claimed to be exercising her right to freedom of movement after testing positive for the virus following her trip from Germany — should not infringe on the rights of others.

Gomba said: “[She] places people at unnecessary risk and as such, we want to call on law enforcement agencies to deal decisively with anyone found to be in contravention of the national state of disaster regulations that have been gazetted.