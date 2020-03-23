‘This just got real’: SA responds to Covid-19 lockdown

Ramaphosa said the next few days were crucial for SA as officials tackled the virus.
He said the decision was made after the government had seen the effect of the virus on other countries across the world.
Ramaphosa acknowledged that though there would be “an effect on livelihoods, the human cost would be far greater”.
He said South Africans would have to remain home and would only be able to leave under strictly controlled circumstances. These include but are not limited to seeking medical attention, buying food and receiving social grants.
“We must do everything to delay the spread of infection over a longer period, known as flattening the curve.”
On social media, the strict new regulations were welcomed.
Thank God for National Shutdown#CoronavirusInSA#shutdownsouthafrica#cyrilramaphosa
— #WhoIsYeezy👑 🇿🇦 (@Katleho_Yeezy) March 23, 2020
#cyrilramaphosa #shutdownsouthafrica …..nationwide Lockdown…This is necessary,fellow South Africans pleaseeee adhere to this,this is not a paid leave to be out and about…#COVID19SouthAfrica
— amanda (@Ladya1gp) March 23, 2020
Siyabonga Matamela finally #lockDownSouthAfrica #Covid19SA #shutdownsouthafrica pic.twitter.com/y63hAFDHyV
— Sipho Nkosi (@siphonkosibuhle) March 23, 2020
This lockdown sounds scary af. #Covid19SA#shutdownsouthafrica pic.twitter.com/vrF3ljMHUG
— Rozane Mannel (@RozaneMannel) March 23, 2020
BY