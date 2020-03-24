President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced a national lockdown for 21 days. He said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had been deployed to “support the SA Police Service in ensuring that the measures we are announcing are implemented.”

Images of military staff around the country went viral ahead of Ramaphosa’s speech.

As the military becomes a common sight to many‚ Twitter has been filled with anecdotes and advice for South Africans.

PLEASE fellow South Africans can we stop a) panic buying AND b) ignoring the request to maintain physical distancing and gathering in low numbers, etc. This is at Pick N Pay in Norwood in Johannesburg. It does not help us to contain the spread of COVID-19. Let's all comply. pic.twitter.com/ODnyxu1ITp — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) March 24, 2020

SA’s Covid-19 cases rise to 554

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 554‚ health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday.

Mkhize announced the department had recorded 153 new Covid-19 cases.

Minister of Labour @MpNxesi:A rapid response team is meeting everyday to find solutions to support workers as they go to the 21days of lock down. #CoronavirusInSA #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/iSnEHKpEtX — DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) March 24, 2020

If Covid-19 cancels your wedding‚ you should get a full refund

We should be heading into South Africa’s second biggest wedding season‚ but for many of the thousands of engaged couples who’ve been forced to cancel their big day‚ the traditional vows are already being put to the test.

The cost of a cancelled wedding – especially very shortly before those “I do’s” are said – is catastrophic for the couple and their guests‚ as well as all the wedding vendors.

Legally‚ given the ban on public gatherings or more than 100 – which is very likely to drop to far less‚ very soon – consumers have a right to full refunds of what they’ve paid.

https://twitter.com/PicknPay/status/1242375297787363328 Even indoors and at home‚ self-isolating is hard work

Social distancing and self-isolation became de rigeur after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a national state of disaster this week. But many are having a tough time of it.

Tiffany Gore‚ 30‚ a hotel guest relations manager‚ travelled to London on holiday earlier this month and has had to isolate herself after coming home from a high-risk area.

“It has been quite a challenge because I still live at home and my father is high-risk because he has prostate cancer and has recently gone for treatment‚” she said.

Source: TMG Digital.