Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has increased to 709 cases overnight.

There was an increase of 155 cases in a day up from 554 from Tuesday.

Speaking to the SABC on Wednesday morning‚ Mkhize said the most increases were in Gauteng where there are 64 new cases.

The Western Cape recorded 61 confirmed cases while KZN had 11 new cases.

“We are expecting quite an increase. We are still in very early days‚” Mkhize said.

He said the 15 new cases in the Free State was concerning for him because it was all linked to a church in Mangaung.

By: Qaanitah Hunter

Source: TMG Digital.