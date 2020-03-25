If you do not want to be on the wrong side of minister Bheki Cele’s men and women during the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown‚ stay at home.

This was the advice of the minister as he announced a long list of places where no human being will be allowed during the lockdown.

Even if you are the owner of any of the places ordered to close‚ you will also be dealt with. This will include restaurants‚ which are prohibited from opening their doors.

When you are hungry‚ just go to the supermarket‚ buy food and cook at home‚ said Cele. Should you be found eating at a restaurant‚ you are likely to finish that meal in a police holding cell‚ he warned.

“Buy food and cook at home so that there is no need to move around‚” said Cele.

The list of places that will remain shut comprises mainly of places of mass gatherings‚ such as churches and mosques.

These are the other places that will remain closed:

shopping malls;

cinemas;

flea markets;

night clubs;

casinos and hotels – “except to the extent that they are required to remain open because they have tourists who will be confined to that space”;

game reserves; and

holiday resorts.

Furthermore‚ all places selling alcohol will remain closed.

The only exceptions will be grocery stores and pharmacies. Taxi ranks bus depots, train stations and sport fields will be closed.

To be found at these no-go areas at any point will get one arrested‚ with the possibility of a fine or six months in jail.

By: Zingisa Mvumvu -TimesLIVE

Source: TMG Digital.