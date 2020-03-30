Covid-19 cases rise to four in Nelson Mandela Bay

“All four of the people who have tested positive in the city are in self-quarantine at home,” he said.

The two people who tested positive earlier in Nelson Mandela Bay live in Bluewater Bay and Walmer.

Manana declined to reveal the exact location of the two new patients.

Meanwhile, the Sarah Baartman district recorded its first three cases at the weekend, with one in Aberdeen, one in St Francis Bay and another in Paterson.

Komani also recorded its first positive case at the weekend.

The remaining cases in the province include three in East London and one in Willowvale.

