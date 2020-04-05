City company donates masks to Frere Hospital

An East London company has done its bit to help doctors in the city fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson’s Auto Body has donated masks worth R40,000 to Frere Hospital as the fight against the spread of Covid-19 intensifies.

Provincial health superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe has instructed district managers and all CEOs of hospitals to implement the directive for all health workers to wear surgical masks at all times.

In the circular that Mbengashe sent out on Friday, he said:

All health workers (including admin staff, porters, general assistants, cleaners and every other category) in health facilities must wear a surgical mask at all times;

All health professionals and frontline staff who are managing patients at health facilities must wear a surgical mask, gloves and an apron; and

All health professionals and staff who treat Covid-19 positive patients at health facilities and transporting a known Covid-19 patient must wear an N95 mask, disposable gown, gloves and eye protection goggles.

“These measures must be implemented with immediate effect,” he instructed.